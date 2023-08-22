Nigerian filmmaker Femi Adebayo put a lot of work into producing his Netflix movie Jagun Jagun which has been doing numbers at home and abroad

The actor shared photos of a man holding pirated copies of the movie and declared war on people like him

Femi Adebayo revealed piracy threatens the essence of Nollywood's creativity and urged people who have information about movie pirates to report

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has waged war against piracy after catching a young man with copies of his newly released Netflix movie Jagun Jagun.

In a post on his page, the filmmaker condemned people like the man who had been caught and highlighted how they threaten the movie industry.

Femi Adebayo nabs Jagun Jagun pirate Photo credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Adebayo added that some people have been apprehended like the man in the photo and vowed to go after more

The actor urged people who have information about groups of pirates to come forward and in order to help support and protect Nollywood legitimate creators.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Excerpt from his caption read:

"Piracy is a criminal act that threatens the very essence of our creative industry. Our search includes persons downloading the movie from unauthorized sites, including telegram groups! These actions are a grave impediment to Nollywood's rightful place in the entertainment industry."

See the post below:

Jagun Jagun cast, other react to Femi Adbayo's post

The actor's post sparked mixed reactions with most people condemning the act of piracy

Read some of the comments Legit.ng gathered below:

alabaultimate:

"This is evil, kilode from when to when?"

nkechiblessingsunday:

"See him Evil eye Tiffff"

simonokusaga:

"Well majority Nigerians can’t afford Netflix. He was trying to come up with an ideas for the less privileged. I don’t condone what he did was right."

bimzeeluv:

"Imagine‍♀️‍♀️ w!cked people"

historylovers_001:

"This offender must be imprisoned because one cannot be harvesting where they didn't plant. Such actions are a manifestation of cruelty..Film piracy is a scourge that has plagued the entertainment industry for years."

brighterstardammy:

"Make una self stop been greedy, not everyone is online users to watch movies on Netflix or Cinemas you people should also do the CDs copies and also Sale jobs to good and honest markers to promote and benefits.... If you do this atleast you will make your money plus profit and gboju from the rest."

officialarole:

"Thief Ole. Pick them up "

adedamee:

"Such wickedness! Imagine!"

kehindeadeyemifilms:

"These pple are still alive?"

realfunmijesse:

"I sha pray make this scape goat no escape, cos what sort of wickedness is this."

temitopearemuofficial:

"Why are people like this?? Pirating someone’s blood and sweat Pls do not pardon him e fi iya je werey"

How did Lateef Adedimeji film Jagun Jagun?

Lateef Adedimeji's wife, Mo Bimpe, praised his hard work, dedication, determination and talent in a Femi Adebayo Netflix movie, Jagun Jagun.

In the post on her page, the actress shared a video of her husband as he got his leg massaged in visible pain after breaking it on the first day on set.

Mo Bimpe added that despite how much pain he was in off set, the actor went on with filming for over 30 days and gave a beautiful performance.

Source: Legit.ng