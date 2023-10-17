A clip from Wizkid's mum's Thanksgiving service has sparked reactions online because of some revelations made at the event

A woman who was identified as Wizkid's mum's best friend shared a particular testimony about the singer's mother that got many emotional

During her speech, the woman revealed what Wizkid's mum told her minutes before she died

A video of a woman who spoke at Wizkid's mum's Thanksgiving service has gone viral online.

During the woman's speech, she noted the kind of relationship she shares with Wizzy's mum and why she holds her in very high esteem.

A clip of Wizkid's mum's best friend speaking about her at her Thanksgiving goes viral. Photo credit: @gboahTV

"I'm in pain" - Wizkid's mum's last statement before dying

The woman revealed during her speech that she spoke with Wiz's mum just minutes before she passed.

She shared what Wizkid's mum told her in her final minutes, noting that she was in severe pain but didn't want to die because she was scared of leaving her kids behind.

The woman also revealed that she was in Ekiti when the news about the singer's mum came to her, leaving her sad for days.

Watch the woman's speech below:

See the reactions the speech stirred

Fans react to Wizkid's mum's best friend's speech at her Thanksgiving service:

@pretty_macci:

"He was looking out for him, and immediately he spoke to the son he raised his head up. Shey una Dey see father’s love?"

@cassidyng1:

"I love her wizkid and his siblings made this burial strictly for family and not making it accessible for crowd. Just for people genuinely involved in the family. If not some yeye celebrities for don go there do fashion show..."

@shaw.ngrey:

"Na Bolu miss grandma pass cos he grew up wt grandma."

@yhulukluvly:

"She must have an amazing mum and grandma."

@daddy__kt:

"Some people didn’t go the ceremony bc of her mum Deat!h they go just to video humans I’m speechless."

@mhizsarah_:

"She was so close to all her kids."

@vee.beautycosmetics:

"The bond between the woman and her kids must jave been really strong no wonder Bolu was crying at her burial."

