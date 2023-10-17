Lasisi Elenu has taken to social media to cry out over the multitude of 'women' in his home

In the funny video, Lasisi called out his wife as he queried her on the number of women wigs she owned

The video has since stirred hilarious comments from many of the skit maker fans and followers online

Popular skit maker and comedian Nosa Afolabi, better known as Lasisi Elenu, left people laughing as he cried out over his experience of being surrounded by a multitude of “women” at home.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, Lasisi revealed one of the reasons he chose to marry was to avoid the temptations of mingling with different women.

Lasisi shares video of his wife's mannequins. Credit: @lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

The skit maker, however, jokingly confessed that his marriage to his wife, Nonso Adika Afolabi, has been contrary to his expectations as it hasn't shielded him from such situations.

According to Lasisi, every morning when he wakes up, he is greeted by the presence of different women, each with their unique faces.

As proof of his funny claim, Lasisi displayed a collection of mannequins owned by his wife, with each of them adorned with wigs and given names.

Lasisi, who funnily introduced them as the “women” invading his home, claimed that he had grown tired of their presence.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans laugh over Lasisi's video

Many of the skit maker's fans and followers found the video funny, as they initially took his story seriously. see the comments below:

crazeclown:

"Justice for us my wife has a wig empire and a salon don’t let me join this fight."

chizzyalichi:

"I actually took you serious for a min."

confidexgadgets.ng:

"God pass themmm.

carterefe:

"them blind that girl true true."

bloomingblaq:

"I knew this was a crazy video from the beginning, but I still watched it."

officialmcpamilerin:

"I can never take you serious again in my life."

donflexx:

"U even made it sound as if ur wife is setting u up with women in ur house."

How Lasisi marked daughter's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lasisi Elenu was over the moon as his first and daughter, Rain, celebrated her first birthday on Thursday, October 5.

Laisis shared adorable pictures of his daughter, some of which were shot according to the theme in her name, rain.

The proud dad also gushed over his daughter, reiterating his love for her.

Source: Legit.ng