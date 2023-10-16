Top Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniels’ bouncer, Kelvin Atobiloye, is now in the news over controversial TikToker, VeryDarkMan

A video made the rounds online of the bouncer sharing his thoughts after a fan told him to beat up the dark man

Kelvin’s unexpected response to the request as well as his reaction to online trolls got more netizens talking

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel’s bouncer, Kelvin Atobiloye, is once again making headlines alongside controversial TikToker, VeryDarkMan.

It all started when Kelvin went live on TikTok and many netizens dropped a series of messages. One of them was a special request for him to beat up VeryDarkMan.

Kizz Daniel’s bouncer reacted to the strange request by giving an unusual answer. According to him, he knows VeryDarkMan personally and they have been friends since childhood.

He said:

“VeryDarkMan na my childhood friend, nothing dey shake that guy o, make una free am.”

Also in the video, Kelvin made sure to fire back at trolls who dropped insults in his comment section.

Reactions as Kizz Daniels’ bouncer speaks on beating up VeryDarkMan

Kizz Daniel’s bouncer’s response to beating up VeryDarkMan got some Nigerians talking. Read what they had to say below:

