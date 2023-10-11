Nigeran singer Kizz Daniels' bodyguard recently went viral on social media over his physique

In a videos sighted online, the bodyguard was seen in his car showing off his moves as one of his boss' songs played

The video sparked mixed reactions as a lot of people predicted how well he does his job with his muscles

Kizz Daniels' bouncer Kelvin Atobiloye recently became the centre of attraction because of his physique.

Another video of the huge man having a fun time all by himself in his car has sparked reactions.

Netizens react to video of Kizz Daniel's bodyguard Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@officialkelvinpower

Source: Instagram

Atobiloye showed off his arm muscles as he sang and danced to one of his boss' songs playing from the stereo.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He drove slowly as he showed off his moves.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

acekid_00:

"You no fit collect pass one bullet with all this thing you put for chest kala kan lo je"

oladaniel_:

"The way he dey do sef , you’d think he’s bout to punch his steering."

kayautos247:

"Police can’t disturb him at all "

trenches_kitchen:

"I no fit send my location. No vex "

doss_walker:

"Dey waste your body . No go join WWE."

bigfish4areason:

"He still the enter car I think say he go carry the car for head "

sparkle_and_shine_jewelry:

"Its giving hulk"

worldbit_vend:

"If person mistakenly smash dis one for back "

only1teni:

"Na him boss na, shey make he no loyal to him boss ni"

starguymjofficial_:

"Dis na one blow oooo."

big_ramseyy:

"If you offend this one nah you go still dey beg am say make he no vex "

phaithy35:

"Make I send u location, make u kon beat me with this kind muscle "

ngozi__ka__:

"This bouncer is bouncing."

Kizz Daniels' bouncer throws overzealous fan off stage

The size of Kizz Daniel's bodyguard sparked reactions on social media, and a video of him putting it to good use emerged.

In the viral clip, a male fan luckily ran past the bodyguard who had his eyes on Kizz Daniel and went to the centre of the stage.

In the twinkle of an eye, the young man was in the arms of the bodyguard, and he was sent flying into the crowd that exclaimed out of shock.

Source: Legit.ng