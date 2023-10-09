A video of Kizz Daniel's huge bodyguard's reaction to a fan getting on stage and dancing has gone viral

In the video, the fan ran past the bodyguard to the centre of the stage and started dancing as the singer performed

After unsuccessfully evading the bodyguard, the young man was sent flying off the stage

The size of Kizz Daniel's bodyguard sparked reactions on social media, and a video of him putting it to good use has sparked reactions.

In the viral clip, a male fan luckily ran past the bodyguard who had his eyes on Kizz Daniel and went to the centre of the stage.

Kizz Daniel's bodyguard throws fan off stage Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@idancruiseblog

Source: Instagram

The singer continued his performance as his bodyguard gave the overzealous fan a small chase while subtly warning him.

In the twinkle of an eye, the young man was in the arms of the bodyguard, and he was sent flying into the crowd that exclaimed out of shock.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Kizz Daniel's bodyguard throwing fan off stage

The viral clip generated mixed reactions. Read some of the comments gathered below:

hakodiite:

"If he go die like that ko?"

mane_otf:

"E warn am na "

cici_odun_ayo:

"The guy deserve ham he see person like that he dey use him play "

callmedhinar:

"Even though the guy deserve am cuz e no hear word. The bouncer no suppose throw am like that. If e go injure another person nko."

____honeydrop:

"This bouncer get anger issues o"

bangu_cci:

"Why them go throw person like that when no be stone."

car_los8348:

" Nigeria and Wahala."

expensive_junior.26:

"Why the bouncer face con be like samlarry face."

cuevas4pfosha:

"And I pay money come the show."

youngranking101:

"Person Papa."

sazzy_slice:

"Na rubbish he do."

Kizz Daniel reveals he looks up to Wizkid

Legit.ng also reported that the singer recognised Wizkid as his mentor in an old online video that resurfaced.

Kizz Daniel, best known for his smash single Buga, gave a passionate shoutout to Wizkid in the viral interview footage, stating that he holds the music icon in high regard.

Daniel used the opportunity to convey his utmost respect for Wizkid, emphasising that he looks up to not only Wizkid but also other notable singers such as 2Baba Idibia and several other top performers.

Source: Legit.ng