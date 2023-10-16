“Real Big Boys”: Tony Elumelu Reveals Dangote’s Nickname As He Posts New Photos With Billionaire
- Two of Nigeria’s billionaires, Tony Elumelu and Alike Dangote, were recently captured in new photos on social media
- Tony Elumelu took to his official Instagram page to share the snaps as he revealed his nickname for Aliko Dangote
- The photos of the two billionaires together impressed a number of netizens and they all took to the comment section to react
Nigerian billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu, has caused a buzz on social media after sharing new photos of himself with fellow billionaire, Aliko Dangote.
Taking to his official Instagram page, Elumelu shared snaps showing him and Dangote shaking hands and sharing a hug at what seemed to be an airport.
Not stopping there, Tony Elumelu took to the caption of the photos to share the nickname he has for Aliko Dangote.
He wrote:
“Quick catch up with Alica$h!”
See his post below:
Nigerians react to photos of Tony Elumelu with Aliko Dangote
The photos of the two Nigerian billionaires caught the attention of many netizens after it was posted online. Some fans claimed the photo was worth a lot while others were inspired by the snaps.
Read some of their comments below:
blord_official:
“The real big boys.”
Itsmssuzzy:
“Half of the country's economy in one picture.”
mz_esheza:
“While me and my bestie are sharing mental stress.”
xogonus:
“I am framing the picture in my house for inspiration.”
ene__eco:
“No religion nor ethnic barriers here na poor men go say "I am a Christian " I am a Muslim.... Keep representing us well.”
Funmislist:
“Na poor people dey fight tribal war.”
Evextrabyjooksybaby1:
“Am trying to estimate the total sum of this picture.”
aniekemefinbar:
“The estimated value of this picture is in billions. Two institutions.”
mr.jollof_:
“Men dem.”
tj_tsunami:
“Me and gang soon.”
owei_money:
“Billionaires geng.”
Okpalarose_:
“Billions is a picture!!! The TOEWAY.”
