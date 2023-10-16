Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, have brought some lush elegance to the timeline

The movie star and her billionaire husband were appreciated during a prestigious award night that was held in Canada recently

Netizens dropped sweet comments about the pictures and videos of the celebrity lovebirds, who were excited over their international recognition

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazim Adeoti were recently honoured in Canada for service in the entertainment industry.

Pictures of the celebrity couple holding their golden plaques stirred a round of celebrations from their fans and netizens.

Mercy Aigbe and her husband received the ABEDORC Arts Entertainment and Community Service Awards. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The award ceremony hosted by ABEDORC Arts Entertainment and Community Service Awards celebrated the actress and her husband, amongst other industry dignitaries, on October 14, 2023, in West North York, Canada.

Videos from the grand event captured Mercy and her man elated as they danced.

See pictures of Mercy and Kazim holding their plaques below:

Watch Mercy and Kazim dancing below:

Fans congratulate Mercy and Kazim

Legit.ng captured the heartwarming reactions below:

18ababa:

"Congratulations baba, nothing but Alihamdulilah."

ibironke_okkey:

"Alhaji has a cute smile congratulations to you both."

ronniedikko:

"Congratulations to the powerful couple."

arike_asooke:

"Daddy and mummy."

ideal_hairs:

"Congratulations to my babe and her babe."

royal_adekemisola:

"Proud of you my people. Congratulations."

Mercy Aigbe and hubby trend over Owambe video

Legit.ng previously reported that the actress trended online after a clip of her and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, attending a wedding party in Lagos went viral.

The pair had somewhat been on a low-key after their February love fest vacation, leaving many in awe.

In the clip, Aigbe rocked an all-black ensemble while her hubby donned a white native agbada with an Aso-Oke cap.

Mercy Aigbe and hubby swarmed by fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that a large crowd of excited fans greeted Mercy Aigbe and her husband as they arrived at filmmaker Itele's Kesari movie premiere.

The enthusiastic fans whipped out their phones to capture the moment, and they all chanted Mercy Aigbe's 'The owner' slang.

Despite the uncomfortable situation, the actress and her husband smiled and indulged the moment.

Source: Legit.ng