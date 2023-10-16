Famous Nigerian music promoter Kogbagidi recently launched his music recording academy in Lekki with huge fanfare

The music promoter and talent scout has been credited by many as the brain behind the success of Portable, Zlatan, Poco Lee and many others

Many top Nigerian celebrities, politicians, and entertainers were at the event, and it was quite a huge success

Famous show promoter and music executive Olasunkanmi Quadri Taoreed, aka Kogbagidi, recently launched his record label in Lagos, and it was quite a swelling party.

The official unveiling of the Kogbadgidi Recording Academy went down on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Clips from Kogbagidi's Recording Academy unveiling trend online. Photo credit: @kogbagidi/@goldmynetv

Celebs storm Kogbagidi's record label opening

The opening of the Kogbagidi Academy had in attendance some of the most giant faces within the Nigerian entertainment space, including the likes of Olisa Adebua, Goya Menor, Small Doctor, Ijebu, Jigan, Saheed Osupa, Whitemoney, Obafemi Martins and many more.

The event was also graced by some elite Nigerian politicians, like former Lagos State Senator Chief Musiliu Obanikoro, his son Hakeem, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, and Hon. Akinyemi Agigbotafe.

See video from the event trending online:

See more clips from the label launch below:

Watch the moment Senator Musiliu Obanikoro officially declared the label open below:

Reactions trail Kogbagidi's record label launch

See how fans reacted to the trending videos of Kogbagbidi's record label launch:

@olowoeyoabdulgafar:

"Pls sign young duu o"

@farawwwayvibes:

"Big Stepper. Just make sure not to rip no one."

@erictemmyt:

"Opolo ti poju…. Ko ni wale Baami ❤️."

@03mediaceo:

"Congratulations ejeh, I’m super prouder of you my brother. I pray for more success in your ways. Ejeh Kogbagidi Noni."

@officialtripplea:

"Congratulations @kogbagidi LASU Dream to the world continue to explore endless possibilities bro❤️."

@gbemsynuga:

"Make Naira Marley and Sam Larry come scatter am now.. because Music and Record label belongs to only them."

@lucy_oyewusi:

"Make he sha no reap the students in portable voice."

@bello_oyinda:

"Waiting dey inside zlatan pocket I beg."

@goriola_123:

"Hope this is not another marlians record label eyes on u guys."

