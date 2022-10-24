Popular Nigerian show promoter, Kogbagidi, got Nigerians talking when he shared his recent encounters online

Kogbagidi revealed that he met a young chap who was a street beggar, but he was surprised by his untapped talents

The young man decided to make an artwork of the show promoter while they were together, and it came out so cool that Nigerians reacted to his talents

Raw talents are not so hard to spot, and ace show promoter, Kogbagidi just spotted one on the streets of Lagos.

The young boy was a street beggar but has a talent he was so sure about as he approached Kogbagidi's car and informed him about it.

Street beggar draw Kogbagidi's portrait. Credit: @kogbagidi

While begging in traffic, Kogbagidi noticed the boy was outspoken and decided to listen to him as he promised to make a drawing of him.

The boy said he could draw him, and he granted him the opportunity, and he did it like a professional almost immediately.

Kogbagidi was captivated by his talent, he appreciated him by giving him money, took him to his house, and declared his intention to take him off the street and hopefully find a better way for him in life.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Kogbagidi's post

Social media users have flooded the comments section of Kogbagidi's post, like him, some of them were also stunned by the boy's talents.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tanashadonna:

"May Allah bless your heart for this."

Tkinzystar:

"Bro, I know this boy for Osapa. This is very touching ❤️. May God bless you."

Untrepreneurr:

"No be only you go bless this boy…Abeg share plans on how some of us can chip in to bless the boy too."

Undefilled_gold:

"Goosebumps oooo....the boy is good....an so happy God found him ...God bless."

