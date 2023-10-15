A video of an elderly Nigerian woman dancing and triumphing in a viral clip after her children told her that Davido recently became a father again

In the clip, the elderly woman was seen dancing vigorously as she celebrates the arrival of Davido's twin with his wife, Chioma

The woman in the video, while dancing, kept thanking God for blessing Davido with a double blessing after Ifeanyi's demise

A viral video of an elderly Nigerian woman who went utterly gaga after hearing about renowned Afrobeat singer Davido recently welcomed a set of twin trends.

In the viral clip, the elderly woman was seen dancing and jubilating while praising God for restoring Davido's joy with a double blessing.

Video of Nigerian Grandma celebrating the news that Davido and Chioma recently welcomed a twin. Photo credit: @nechesblog

Ifeanyi died in October

The elderly woman in the video was rocking a native attire with a wrapper jubilated so hard that her cover cloth nearly fell off.

The woman noted in the video that there's no better feeling in the world than what the singer would be feeling currently.

She also noted that many might not remember, but it seems pretty befitting that God would bless the singer with two kids precisely a month after he lost his son Ifeanyi.

Davido shares testimony about his twins in an emotional video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the DMW boss shared how he and his wife reacted after discovering they were pregnant with a twin.

He said it all happened in the same month of October when he lost his son Ifeanyi in 2022.

He expressed joy that he also gave birth to twins in October 2023. Davido noted that what he went through could have made many people want to stop believing in God.

