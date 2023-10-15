Nollywood actor Kehinde Adams aka Lege Miamii has cried out online after he abandoned a lady he took on a date

According to the movie star, he decided to take a lady out and she ordered food worth N40k as opposed to his own N7k meal

Lege shared a video of the lady’s plate as he revealed that he left her there, sparking reactions from netizens

Actor Lege Miamii, with real name Adams Kehinde, has shared his experience with a lady that he took out on a date.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video where he complained about taking a lady out on a date and she ordered food worth N40,000.

The movie star said he is someone that does not take ladies on dates but he decided to do that recently.

Lege explained that while on the date, he ordered a simple meal worth N,7000 with a glass of Long Island.

He revealed the lady, however, ordered meal worth N40,000.

He said the lady’s meal of N40,000 included big prawns that he has never eaten in his life, including when he travelled to Europe.

The Nollywood star said he left the lady at the restaurant without sorting the bill.

The actor said he decided to report himself on social media first before blogs would carry the story.

In Yoruba he said:

“My fans, I took a lady out on a date. As I am, I don’t take ladies on dates, I took this one out. I ate food of N7000 with a Long Island drink. When this babe would place her order, she ordered food worth N40,000 with big big prawns, prawns I have never eaten before, not even when I went to Europe. Ah Nigeria! Anyway, I have left o, any blog can carry me that Lege ate and did not pay for his date, don’t blame me o, I just want to report myself first not that people would read it online and start calling me a foolish man. I’m not foolish o, I just don’t support violence.”

See the video below:

See a photo of the meal receipt below after Lege finally paid:

Fans react as Lege Miamii abandons lady who ordered N40k food on their date

Lege Miamii’s video on how he abandoned a lady who ordered expensive food on their date soon went viral online. The situation seemed to amuse many netizens and they all reacted to it.

Read some of their comments below:

_candyberry01_:

“But Lege d food not expensive now.”

agbomejitunde:

“40k not actually too much na.”

adesuwamomodu:

“See why is good to have vexing money.”

Diaryofakitchenlover:

“A whole omo President friend? Pay up Oga mi.”

__bola.tito__:

“You still dey post receipt untop 45k billthis tinubu regime no favor lege.”

Babyblogger__:

“Post the girl make we avoid am but she no do too much na lege broke.”

falcrown:

“@legemiamii , you dey connect RESPONSIBLE LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.... YOU THE CEO GO CARRY IRRESPONSIBLE LADY.... This life no balance at all. That you are a pastor doesn't mean you will make heaven.”

bola_bugatti_:

“You invited her didn’t you ? You should have told her your pocket size. If I go anywhere I will order for what I want on the menu regardless of the price. Girls always go out with your ATM cos some men you see are not men anymore, they are out to embarrass you. Who go on a date with lege if you not a clown yourself. He will definitely use to create content. This half baked men and broke girls have changed the dating scene.”

tasha__frosh:

“Stop inviting ladies to fancy restaurants you can't afford it's that simple..”

