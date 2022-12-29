“Something Fishy Is Going on”: New Video of Wizkid With Actress Osas Ighodaro Goes Viral, Gets Fans Talking
- Top Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was recently spotted with Wizkid for the umpteenth time in a new video making the rounds
- In the clip, Osas was seen with Wizkid and Wande Coal at what appeared to be a party and netizens reacted to how close they seemed to be
- While some social media users noted that Osas and Wizkid’s friendship is platonic, others started considering ‘shipping’ them
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Much loved Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, is in the news again over her relationship with top singer, Wizkid.
A video made the rounds on social media showing the movie star with the Grammy-winning singer at what appeared to be a party.
In the clip which was posted on Osas’ Instagram story, she was seen putting her arm around Wizkid’s shoulder and drawing him in to appear in her video and fellow singer, Wande Coal was also present.
Wizkid & Kizz Daniel's cheerless greeting sparks reactions, video trends, netizens say: "When ego meets pride"
Wizkid made sure to indulge her as he and Wande Coal danced in front of the camera while Osas let out a huge smile.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
See the video below:
The video sparked a lot of interest with netizens as some of them wondered the nature of the relationship between Wizkid and Osas seeing as it wasn’t the first time they were spotted together.
Nigerians react to new video of Osas Ighodaro with Wizkid
While some netizens wondered if the friendship between them was just a platonic one, others showed interest in them becoming a couple. Read some of their comments below:
norincia_:
"Elly should we ship "
ekuamami:
"Something fishy is going on :
oluwatobiloba_o:
"I'll say it for the 100th time, the bond between Wiz and Osas is cray cray. They've really come a long way as 'friends'"
"Allow a child to be a child": Reactions as Wizkid’s 1st son Boluwatife shows off jewellery, video trends
bamiroadesewa:
"Osas and wizzy are that friends you can never fathom there friendship, they've been here a very long time ago ♥️"
holardoyen:
"I will ship Osas n Wiz with my full chest even if mama Zion go vex "
tiwani___:
"I for ship them but Elly said ship at your risk."
yes__lilly:
"Osas obviously has something with Wiz cos this post is really screaming it ."
toyo_thegreat:
"Sebi Naso a whole number 1 bad gyal take start… e don reach our treasured osas turn now …nawa."
fortunekuami:
"These day I just dey see osas and wizzy everywhere I hope all is well at home I come in peace"
enamuotor_patience:
"Osas don Dey chop popsy "
Fans react to Wizkid's broken phone as he shares Christmas photos
Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, joined many other people all over the world to celebrate Christmas.
Unlike his usual style, the More Love, Less Ego star took to his official Instagram page to share new photos for Christmas.
Shortly after Wizkid shared his Christmas photos and message, many fans went to his comment section to react. Some of them pointed out the singer’s broken iPhone.
Source: Legit.ng