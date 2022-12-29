Top Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was recently spotted with Wizkid for the umpteenth time in a new video making the rounds

In the clip, Osas was seen with Wizkid and Wande Coal at what appeared to be a party and netizens reacted to how close they seemed to be

While some social media users noted that Osas and Wizkid’s friendship is platonic, others started considering ‘shipping’ them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Much loved Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, is in the news again over her relationship with top singer, Wizkid.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the movie star with the Grammy-winning singer at what appeared to be a party.

In the clip which was posted on Osas’ Instagram story, she was seen putting her arm around Wizkid’s shoulder and drawing him in to appear in her video and fellow singer, Wande Coal was also present.

Fans react to new video of Osas Ighodaro with Wizkid. Photos: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

Wizkid made sure to indulge her as he and Wande Coal danced in front of the camera while Osas let out a huge smile.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video below:

The video sparked a lot of interest with netizens as some of them wondered the nature of the relationship between Wizkid and Osas seeing as it wasn’t the first time they were spotted together.

Nigerians react to new video of Osas Ighodaro with Wizkid

While some netizens wondered if the friendship between them was just a platonic one, others showed interest in them becoming a couple. Read some of their comments below:

norincia_:

"Elly should we ship "

ekuamami:

"Something fishy is going on :

oluwatobiloba_o:

"I'll say it for the 100th time, the bond between Wiz and Osas is cray cray. They've really come a long way as 'friends'"

bamiroadesewa:

"Osas and wizzy are that friends you can never fathom there friendship, they've been here a very long time ago ♥️"

holardoyen:

"I will ship Osas n Wiz with my full chest even if mama Zion go vex "

tiwani___:

"I for ship them but Elly said ship at your risk."

yes__lilly:

"Osas obviously has something with Wiz cos this post is really screaming it ."

toyo_thegreat:

"Sebi Naso a whole number 1 bad gyal take start… e don reach our treasured osas turn now …nawa."

fortunekuami:

"These day I just dey see osas and wizzy everywhere I hope all is well at home I come in peace"

enamuotor_patience:

"Osas don Dey chop popsy "

Fans react to Wizkid's broken phone as he shares Christmas photos

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, joined many other people all over the world to celebrate Christmas.

Unlike his usual style, the More Love, Less Ego star took to his official Instagram page to share new photos for Christmas.

Shortly after Wizkid shared his Christmas photos and message, many fans went to his comment section to react. Some of them pointed out the singer’s broken iPhone.

Source: Legit.ng