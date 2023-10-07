The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it responded to police enquiry regarding the death of Mohbad

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the agency took the matter seriously and responded with a letter sent through a flight from Abuja

Babafemi said the NDLEA never arrested or detained the late Nigerian singer and cannot be accused of giving him substances to drink

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

FCT, Abuja - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has reacted to the social media allegations bordering on the alleged arrest and detention of the late artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad.

The NDLEA said its response on the matter was sent and received by the police since on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

NDLEA says it has responded to police enquiry over Mohbad's death Photo Credit: Mohbad/@ndlea_nigeria

Source: UGC

The agency made this known in a statement published via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ndlea_nigeria, on Saturday, October 7.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said the agency would like to state the fact following media enquiries on the claim by the Lagos state police command at a press conference on Friday 6th October 2023 that it was yet to get a response from the NDLEA.

Babafemi said NDLEA sent its response by flight to Lagos and was received by the police same Thursday 28th September.

“We also heard the unsubstantiated allegation on social media that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, was arrested and detained by NDLEA on the 24th of February 2022 and given a substance to drink.

In response to this allegation, we wish to state categorically that MohBad was never arrested neither was he ever detained in the custody of the NDLEA on the said date or any other date before or after. The foregoing being the case, the issue of giving him any substance to drink does not arise.”

Mohbad: "Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry to threat to life”, Police reveal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Police Commissioner Idowu Owohunwa said there is evidence linking Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley) and Samson Balogun (Sam Larry) to cyberbullying, a threat to life against Mohbad.

The police boss said while Naira Marley and Sam Larry have denied allegations of criminal liability in the death of Mohbad, the command has credible evidence against the suspects.

Police uncover how Mohbad died after 3 injections

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed that the tragic demise of Mohbad was caused by the multiple injections he received from an auxiliary nurse known as Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, on September 12, 2023.

This was disclosed by CP Owohunwa, during a press briefing on Friday, October 6, at the state Command headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng