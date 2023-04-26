Singers Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare's older brother Jude Okoye marked his birthday on Tuesday, April 25, and it came with sweet messages from family and friends

However, there was an exception to the way Paul's girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma and his ex-wife Anita Okoye celebrated him

While Anita, in her message, called Jude, who is an older brother to her ex-hubby, Uncle, Ifeoma simply called him by his name

It was a moment of celebration for the Okoyes as their older brother Jude Okoye marked his birthday on Tuesday, April 25.

Jude, a big brother to singer Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare, took to his social media timeline to share a lovely birthday picture to mark his special day as family, friends, and fans penned messages to him.

Jude Okoye marks his birthday. Credit: @judeengees @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Anita Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma celebrate Jude Okoye

However, Paul's girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma and his ex-wife Anita caused a stir with the way they celebrated Jude.

In a comment on Jude's page, Anita referred to Jude as 'uncle' in her birthday message.

She wrote:

"Happy Birthday Uncle Jude! We love you ❤️."

However, Paul's younger lover on her part simply chose to call Jude by his name as she simply wrote:

"Happy birthday Jude."

This stirred reactions from popular blogger Tosin Silva, who couldn't help but analyze the situation.

Watch his video below:

Online users react

While many felt there was no big deal in the way Ifoema celebrated Jude, others felt it was wrong

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

soyoufoundeve:

"Paul’s ex wife made it sound like it was her kids wishing him happy birthday. Of cause Anita normal normal no go call am uncle Jude. We igbos no dey too chop respect for where name dey like the Yorubas."

stephaniee__jack:

"There’s nothing disrespectful about this, is he her uncle????"

cookingwithkel_:

"But Jude isn’t her Uncle."

ajubodaso:

"Arrogant little girl.. Wetin you expect when old man dey play with lil popcorn?? If na me I don clear you straight up.. that’s my elder bro put some respect on the name.."

tonyteee_:

"Wetin you expect when old man show small pikin e yansh ? ."

tinie.temper:

"You people should stay here and be defending rubbish. What happened to “Mr Jude” I am Gen Z but you all shoukd start associating rudeness and whatever to Gen Z. Anyway, maybe thats what she calls him in person so no need for alm that diplomacy."

Paul's girlfriend replies netizen who called her 'Hakimi's wife'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Ivy Ifeoma, left many talking over the way she responded to a netizen who tagged her 'Hakimi's wife.'

The netizen, in a comment, queried: "Are you not Hakimi's wife?"

In a video, Ifeoma, who was not ready to let the comment slide clapped back at the netizen as she also responded with a short question.

Source: Legit.ng