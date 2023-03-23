Top Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye’s younger lover, Ivy Zenny, appears to be very much in love with him

Taking to her Instagram page, Ivy shared a series of photos of herself with her man in the City of Love, Paris

Not stopping there, the young lady took to her page to gush over how it was the first time she was posting a man in her life

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye’s new younger lover, Ivy Zenny, has once again put their relationship in the news with her recent post.

The young lady who appears to be totally in love with the music star, shared a series of photos of them together in Paris.

In the snaps, the celebrity couple rocked color coordinated outfits as they held onto each other and posed for the camera.

Fans react as Paul Okoye's young girlfriend Ivy Zenny gushes over their love with new Paris photos.

Not stopping there, the young lady took to her caption to out her heart. In French she wrote:

“The city of love, with my baby ❤️ @iamkingrudy”

Ivy Zenny then took to her Instagram story to share another post where she revealed that it was the first time in her life that she would be posting a man on her page.

She wrote:

“I don post man for my page for the first time in my life. Ije Uwa.”

See screenshots of her post below:

Netizens react as Paul Okoye’s young girlfriend gushes about being in love and posting him

Ivy Zenny’s posts soon went viral and they got netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

obiaujujane:

“Na only you and Regina Daniels fit give me relationship advice .”

emmyclassic_emeka:

“This is the relationship i admire so much....I'm just smiling.”

Iam_ladyfidel:

“Ivy you are a happy soul; money or no money ❤️that’s all I can say gurl!”

worldmayor_97:

“Dem born am well make she no love am before.”

nkaymjika:

“Love is sweeter with money”

oraclegodwayne:

“Make God continue to bless Paul o, or else!!! Cos me I know ds one cannot tolerate 5% of what Anita tolerated tru her time wt him. Perfect case of ripping from where u did not sow, why u no go love am!”

chuddie_cee:

“If na u, u no go dey deeply in love with money?”

Paul PSquare's girlfriend reacts to engagement rumours

Paul Okoye of PSquare's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, has responded to online in-laws pestering her over the alleged engagement ring she has been wearing recently.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that fans spotted a ring on the model’s finger, and some of them started speculating she was engaged.

Ifeoma came online to debunk the speculations, saying she was wearing a fashion ring, not an engagement ring, as many believed.

Source: Legit.ng