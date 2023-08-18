Singer Paul Okoye's young lover Ivy Ifeoma has dismissed rumours about her being pregnant

Ifeoma, in a video, revealed she was on a journey to gaining weight as she also shared how she thrives despite being trolled

Her video stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers as many gushed about her stunning beauty

Popular singer Paul Okoye of Psquare music group, also known as Rudeboy's young lover Ivy Ifeoma has shared a new video where she commented on claims about being pregnant.

During a question and answer session, Ivy dismissed the report, adding that she was conducting an experiment on her body.

Ivy Ifeoma says she is experimenting on her body. Credit: @ivy_zenny

In her words:

"I am on a journey to gain little weight, I am just conducting an experiment on my body."

Paul Okoye's lover on how she thrives despite being trolled

In another clip, Ivy, while advising a fan who asked how she had managed to thrive despite being trolled, especially over her relationship with the singer, said she has learnt to love herself to the extent other people's comments would get to her.

Advising the fan, Ivy said:

"Know your worth and love yourself so deeply that no one can tell you what you don't want to tell yourself. Learn to put people in their place if they want to move crazy."

Watch Ivy Ifeoma's video below

Netizens react to Ivy Ifeoma's video

See some of the comments below:

bussyboi_official:

"She is sounding like @til_dayyy when she wants to savage someone ."

shuugaclassymakeoverr:

"The weight gain really looks good on you."

naomi_anyaegbu:

"Put people in their places once in a while fr ❤️."

ibkcrotiquestoreng:

"You are so beautiful by the way ❤️❤️Can’t stop staring at your skinnnnn ."

ruth_starzy:

"Forget Wetin you de talk you look so adorable ."

