Movie star Annie Idibia sobbed as she described how her husband, 2Baba Idibia, doesn't comprehend how difficult life is for her

The mother of two, who participated in the reality programme Young, Famous, and African, believed her husband would never understand her sentiments

Annie’s emotional video of her running her family as a mother got her husband to apologise in earnest to make things right

Nigerian actress Annie Idibia recently broke down in tears as she revealed how her husband, Afrobeats artist 2face Idibia, does not comprehend what life is like for her.

The actress, who appeared on the new episode of the reality programme Young, Famous, and African, said she doubts her spouse would ever understand her sentiments.

Annie Idibia shades light into her marriage Credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

2baba, she claims, seems unconcerned about how difficult it is to govern her household.

"Innocent doesn’t really see how hard it is for me to run my home, to run my life", Annie stated in tears.

In the fresh video circulating, 2baba can be seen wiping away her tears and assuring her of his commitment.

Watch the video below

Source: Legit.ng