Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has marked her husband, Innocent Idibia's birthday by displaying the many awards he has won as a musician

Though 2Baba was born on September 18th, his wife couldn't celebrate him because of Mohbad's death

She penned a short note about her husband and also made a short video to celebrate him

Annie Idibia, the wife of legendary singer 2Baba, has celebrated her husband two days after his birthday.

The iconic artiste was born on September 18th, but she couldn't mark his birthday because of the death of Mohbad.

Moment Annie Idibia flaunted her hubby's awards to celebrate his birthday trends. Photo credit: @annieidibie/@iammohbad

She took to Instagram to make a post as she marked 2Baba's birthday and wrote a short note to express her feelings.

Annie Idibia displays awards given to 2Baba

The mother of two made a video displaying the numerous awards given to her husband.

Annie also wrote about the good virtues which the singer is blessed with. She called him a king with a golden heart who sees good in other people.

See the video here:

Annie Idibia's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below

@r.a.y.m.o.n.d.u.b.a.n.i:

"Happiest birthday to Obong Owo, king of AfroBeat, Greatest Of All Time"

@faithchiomasteve:

"Happy birthday to a living Legend"

@heblackabdul:

"Happy birthday, legend. God with his abundant blessings, long life and prosperity on you, Sir. Amen"

@rachytee_empire's:

"HBD unstoppable king...We celebrate you today and always...May you always be happy, sir...Live long and continue to prosper in Jesus' name."

@magretibhafidon:

"Happy birthday @official2baba. I celebrate you, sir."

@ediye.astar:

"Happy Birthday, Legendary.. keep up the good work; your music has touched souls."

@olori3bony:

"Happy Birthday To You, King Idibia. May Your Light Never Go Dim@official2baba"

@iam_vianneyblack:

"Birthday blessings to your African King".

@joy_trizzy05:

"Happy birthday to a King."

@deemamidee:

"Happy birthday to our very own tubaba. God bless and keep him for us. I was so young back then, but I remember the thing with Kennis music; even though I don’t remember all the details, I remember it had something to do with them, not wanting him to leave and bullying him. I’m sure this unfortunate event must have touched on an old wound. Live long legend, hoping to hear your input on the matter soon."

