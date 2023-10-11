It was recently absolute online between two controversial Streetpop artists, Portable and DJ Chicken

The pair were both on TikTok Live gunning for each other's heads, making scary revelations about their personal lives

Portable during the Live session, slammed DJ Chicken as an irresponsible father, while the latter noted that most of Zazu's kids were bastards

Famous controversial Street pop sensation Portable and his ex-colleague, DJ Chicken, were recently gunning for each other's head on a TikTok Live session.

The pair made some searing, controversial statements about each other, ranging from personal wealth to their wives and kids.

Portable fights his colleague DJ Chicken on TikTok after he made some unwanted claims about his wife. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, DJ Chicken claimed he was the one who deflowered Portable's first wife, Bewaji.

Chicken also revealed that Portable's famous G-Wagon SUV, which he crashed months after acquiring it, was credited to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I have 12 cars" - Portable brags to DJ Chicken

However, Zazu responded to Chicken's comment, noting that he has 12 cars and the BMW he was mocking was just another cinch in for his hefty garage.

Portable also noted that among the 12 cars he owns, he gave five out to some of his loved ones.

Amidst the pair making controversial revelations about each other, DJ Chicken was also heard telling Portable that he misses him and their friendship.

Watch the pair slam each other on during the TikTok live:

See how netizens reacted to the pair's messy conversation

Here are some of the comments that the live session stirred online:

@olagz_exx:

"These two just dey catch cruise low key dem miss each other."

@bold_765:

"Portable don de fresh oh Arbe na my eye."

@_wfromeo:

"Jele O sinmi lo ee nlo labule."

@justu.tv:

"Na only Senate fit settle this two."

@dotunslasher:

"Shiken go make portable cry."

@naviessmoore:

"But e be like say chicken really like portable sha."

@iamilias09:

"Fe nu dobo ."

@olittobee_unhurt:

"Portable is just so wicked…slowly throwing the jabs without stressinbuilt abuser."

@iam_olapizzle:

"Sha na true say na dj chiken disvirgin that girl ni lol cause omo olalomi eyes change ooo at that point chiken mentioned that wahala."

@shop_with_rasshy:

"Awon werey meji."

@hiffyz:

"Two jolly friends doing like werey online."

DJ Chicken alleges he fathered Portable’s first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of DJ Chicken alleging he is the father of Portable's first child.

In a video, the disc jockey alleged that he was the real father of Portable's first son.

DJ Chicken also clearly noted that Zazu's glory, fame and wealth came to him through him and not by his own making.

Source: Legit.ng