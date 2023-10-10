Nigerian actor Jigan Babaoja was not having it with his friend and colleague Funle Akindele, as he called her out in his recent video

The indigenous jokingly expressed his dissatisfaction with knowing that he only gets undermining movie roles from the actress

After giving the filmmaker a 25-hour ultimatum, she reacted to the trending post with a piece of her mind on the issue

Nigerian actor Abimbola Kazeem, popularly known as Jigan Babaoja, has expressed dissatisfaction with Funke Akindele's professional countenance towards him.

The indigenous actor noted that, despite knowing the filmmaker for many years, she still gives him condescending roles in her movies.

Funke Akindele reacts to Jigan Babaoja’s call out on social media Credit: @jiganbaboja, @funkejenifaakindele

Jigan jokingly expressed his discontentment with this after revealing that the actress only gives him gateman roles to play.

He went on to challenge Funke to defend herself within 24 hours.

Funke Akindele reacts to Jigan's call-out

Taking the comments, Funke mockingly referred to Jigan as a mad fellow, as she was laughing uncontrollably.

"Werey lo jo," she wrote in yoruba.

See Jigan's video below

Jigan's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng got some interesting takes on the actor's call-out.

See the comments below:

oloba_blogger_:

"A close mouth is a close destiny ,, funny but make more sense ."

fresh_2go:

"Aunty Funke @funkejenifaakindele we give you 24 Awass ma write a story about Ese mi o Dele."

husman_dean:

"Ogbeni write your story by yourself….no limits to what you can achieve,Sarafa don’t beg to shine."

tokegiwathepearls:

"On behalf of @funkejenifaakindele my requirements are yet to require “jigan jigan ese mi o tole” ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️."

roy_organicss:

"You don kill me ooooo, but seriously someone close to him should check up on him, depression is real."

_berrywhiteofficial:

"@funkejenifaakindele abeg oo we waiting or make we charge you to court straight ."

Source: Legit.ng