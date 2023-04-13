Actor Jigan Babaoja has joined others to react to singer Mohbah's soon-to-be-released song titled Ask About Me

Jigan, however, took exception to the moment Mohbad took a swipe at his disability in the lyrics song

Sharing a video, Jigan threatened to sue Mohbad and make a scapegoat out of him, which stirred reactions

Popular Yoruba actor Jigan Babaoja has threatened to take legal action against singer, Mohbad for taking a swipe at him in his soon-to-be-released song dubbed Ask About Me, which will be released on Friday, April 14.

Sharing a video of him and a friend listening to the snippet of the song in his car, Jigan expressed surprise after listening to lyrics from the snippet that the former Marlian act released mocking the actor's disability.

Mohbad set to drop new song. Credit: @jiganbabaoja @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Reacting to it, Jigan, in a caption of the video, revealed he would use Mohbad as a scapegoat for other artists as he threatened to file an N100m lawsuit against him.

“I am taking this up against @iammohbad and I am going to charge him 100 million! This will sound a big lesson to others!," he wrote:

Watch the video Jigan shared below:

This comes days after Mercy Chinwo threatened N2 billion lawsuit against singer Obidiz.

Netizens react to Jigan's video

While a number of netizens including celebrities laughed over Jigan's threat, others apologised to him on Mohbad's behalf. See some of their comments below:

poco_lee:

" E dey sweet jigan lowkey just dance to the songs."

oladipsoflife:

"You Just Dey Collect Left And Right And Centre ."

2young_godarmy:

"It’s baba Oja season pray this brings you endorsement uplifting and make my own way too open ."

sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"Best lyrics .. temrege bi Jigan shebi you say you mad ni @jiganbabaoja."

brezzidentjosh:

"Alaye calm down nothing go sup jare, because leg dey pain you and because you give yourself a self acclaimed name: jigan doesn't mean people won't talk or sing about it, just vibe along and gboju."

Obidiz responds to Mercy Chinwo's N2B lawsuit

After Mercy Chinwo threatened to sue him for the illegal use of her face and name in one of his songs, upcoming singer Obidiz responded in a report via Legit.ng.

Obidiz, in a statement via his Twitter handle, expressed surprise at Mercy Chinwo's demands while bragging about only singing a song.

He wrote: “Na song I sing I no kill person."

Source: Legit.ng