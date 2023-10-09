Daniel Regha is unhappy that Funke Akindele and Toke Makinwa travelled to Paris for a music concert despite bedbug infestation in the city

According to him, the two celebrities went there for social media highlights without considering the implications of their actions

He revealed that Funke Akindele should have set a good leadership example because she was once in politics

Controversial social media critic Daniel Regha has hugely criticised Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and On-Air Personality Toke Makinwa for visiting Paris to attend a concert.

He said they should know better than going when Paris was having a bedbug crisis.

Daniel Regha calls outs Funke Akindele, Toke Makinwa Photo Credit @tokemakinwa/@danileregha/@funkejenfaakindele

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha says Funke Akindele and Toke Makinwa did not set good examples

Regha made it known that Funke Akindele and Toke Makinwa are not living up to the expectations of their fans by attending a concert when there was an emergency in the city they visited.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He accused the two of them of putting the whole country at risk with their actions, as it takes only one carelessness to infect Nigeria with the outbreak.

See the post here:

Fans react to Daniel Regha's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Daniel Regha. Here are some of the reactions.

@deola_wande:

"Where is the lie, I agree with you."

@folasadefiyin:

"Naija no get bed bud before opelope otapiapia and snipers Odeh omo."

@creatingcreativity:

"shey bedbug no dey Naija before?"

@am_mcdee:

"Have you seen nija bedbugs …. Dey play ooooooo…. Bed bug wey Dey use sniper as Pefumes……. Are they joke to you."

@feyi_ara:

"Even if they don’t travel, somebody in power is already planning how to say bedbug invaded Nigeria and they will allocate 28million for this, and spend the money we will not see! Leave them abeg."

@oloriemem:

"Laughing in Fagunwa and Moremi hall."

@water_musa_:

"This boy na mumu so because of bed bugs make they travel again way sniper de naija."

@kiddiesspal.ng:

"This Daniel guy ehnnn rest nitori olohun ."

@menadoras:

"He is right honestly but because you feel he is irrelevant you will disagree. Nigeria can't handle that out break."

@thequeen_mofola:

"He's right sha! Imagine if this was a situation in nigeria,France wouldn't have shut their airport to Nigerians and Africa."

Daniel Regha drags Davido over N20m debt

Legit. ng had previously reported that Twitter personality Daniel Regha had dragged David Adeleke, known as Davido after he returned to social media.

The singer had promised 20 fans N20m to alleviate poverty as the economy was biting hard. The money would be given to business owners to cushion the effect of removing fuel subsidies.

Regha had to remind him when Davido said he would release his album in March.

Source: Legit.ng