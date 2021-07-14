Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, has opened up on why she believes actresses earn more money than actors

In a recent interview with media personality, Ebuka, she explained that women have more options when it comes to endorsement deals

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the trending clip, with some sharing their thoughts about her explanation

There is a general belief that Nollywood actresses are often more financially buoyant than their male counterparts and Linda Osifo has explained it.

The actress shared her thoughts on the matter. Photo credit: Linda Osifo

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with media personality Ebuka on Rubbin' Minds, the ebony beauty explained that she believes this happens because the female stars have more options of endorsement deals.

There are more women

According to her, the ratio of women to me is about 1:3 as she believes there are more women in the world, therefore, making it easier for a female influence to endorse a brand.

Some Nigerians are not buying it

The video clip which has since gone viral, generated mixed reactions from social media users.

Check out some comments below:

chianakavivian:

"Very intelligent response."

lionrealtor:

"I think she's right and guys in the industry just need to be more creative than ever before."

balo_ng:

"Okay, she has a point but Aunty Linda; we know where most actresses get their money from "

_barbieluxury:

"What of the sugar daddies and other runs the women do?"

eliz_s_cy:

"Actresses making more money than actors? Aunty abeg getat, people saying ur right no know gist, nigerians and what they love to hear na 5/6."

therealsteve_83:

"Good response but we all know the truth."

debozarakikenpachirich:

"Ok she try made some valid points but I am still not convinced."

