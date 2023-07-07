Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie recently escaped a major domestic hazard that could have claimed his life

The Edo state-born actor recently recounted the horrific incident during a conversation with Legit.ng, noting that if he couldn't control his greed for food, he probably would be died

Johnson's family star also spoke about the Presidential election tribunal during the conversation

Veteran Nollywood actor and comic Charles Inojie was recently involved in a scary domestic accident that could have ended his life.

Legit.ng recalls that some months ago, Mr Inojie shared a clip of a water tank crash where he sat down while having breakfast.

Veteran actor Charles Inojie finally opens up about a dastard domestic accident that nearly claimed his life. Photo credit: @charlesinojie

Source: Instagram

We recently got the opportunity to speak with the veteran movie star, and he shared with us what happened, how it happened and how he was saved from a horrific death.

Just 2 minutes after my breakfast was when it happened - Charles Inojie

Charles Inojie, who the AMVCAs recently nominated for the best comedic soap opera, though his show didn't win, gives a detailed description of the near-death water tank accident he survived. He said:

"That morning, I was just sitting down waiting for my breakfast. It was on set. I was served while I was eating. I noticed that the PM was pacing around, so I knew that was a sign that they were waiting for me. So I asked him if I was the one they were waiting for, and he said no, take your time since you're still eating. But I insisted and said I was already full let us go, even though he said they would wait for me to finish my food, I just decided to get up and gave him the food."

He continued saying:

"As we were making our way upstairs to go wear costumes when I heard a thunderous clatter behind me, the same spot I had just left barely two minutes afterwards. If i had stayed to eat for just two to three minutes longer it would have being a different story. The devil had planned to terminate my life, but the mercy of God showed up."

Tinubu o, Obi o, it is the integrity of the process I am concerned about - Inojie speaks about the 2023 presidential election

The veteran actor was quite vocal during the last election, and he took the opportunity during our conversation to share his pains about the process and why he supports it being challenged at the Presidential tribunal.

"See I really don't mind who wins, rather my grievances is about the process of the last election. The intergrity of the process matters, so that a generation of Nigerians don't carry the same disdain, hate and anger that the system betrayed their trust."

