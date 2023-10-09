Internet users have reacted to an emerging video of a military man teaching teenagers mathematics

The military personnel in uniform manned the whiteboard like a seasoned tutor as he taught them factors

While some people expressed admiration at seeing a knowledgeable military man, others were in stitches over the noticeable quietness of the class

A video of a military man teaching teenagers mathematics in a class has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The students maintained silence as they listened to their tutor who was in full military uniform.

The military man taught teens mathematics. Photo Credit: @ttsmall5

Source: TikTok

A look at the clip, seen on TikTok, showed the knowledgeable military man explaining what factors in mathematics were to the teens.

Like a seasoned teacher, the unidentified military personnel made use of a marker on the whiteboard. According to @ttsmall5, who shared the video, the military man is the major general.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This could not be confirmed from the 30-second clip.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the video of the military man teaching

IkeEmpire said:

"If them born u well no do your class work score everything

k man said:

"Up to now we Africans are more intelligent than any other parts of the world."

EMMANUEL MARK819 said:

"Maj general teach u finish u come fail , just know u are a Gunner."

aderemiayindegafa said:

"Omo some people get mind ooo major general dey teach you math you dey record."

Emmy Scott595 said:

"How will algebra help us now 2 deal wt bandits? pls teach dem how 2 make drones. naija wake up pls..."

EPHRAIM said:

"Oboy nah Maj Gen dey teach oh.

"Dey no born u well make u distract the class,or u no understand."

IBRAHIM A. SHEHU said:

"Major General himself wow whoever buy job in this class drag big wahala MG no be everybody's mate run."

Soldier receives respectful salute from military son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a video of a soldier being saluted respectfully by his son who joined the military.

After the son was commissioned as a soldier, he and his father stood face to face as they emotionally saluted each other.

The X video showed the emotional moment between father and son. The father said he watched his son grow into a strong young man. He noted that his son always responded to him and others using "yes sir" and "yes ma'am."

Source: Legit.ng