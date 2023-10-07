Nigerian actor Yul Edochie recently attracted the admiration of many online with his recent visit to his sons' school

The filmmaker, who was elated by the wellbeing of his children, took to school media to update fans and netizens on the wonderful father-son moments he had

Yul further noted that it was a cultural day exhibition at their school. He and his sons didn't fail to represent their indigenous fashion styles

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is seriously carrying out his fatherly duties despite the rocky rides he is experiencing in his marriage with May.

The Nollywood star, for once in a long while, got appreciated by many for the love and care he has continually shown his children.

Yul Edochie warms hearts with pictures form Sons' cultural day at school Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Sharing pictures of his two sons, Karl and Zane, in lovely traditional attire, the actor noted that it was their cultural day at school.

While carrying out his responsibilities, the filmmaker didn't fail to represent himself, as he also wore a suave kaftan attire embellished with the popular Isi Agu material on his chest pocket.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his caption, he expressed pride in knowing his sons' welfare despite being away for a while.

"This year's cultural day I visited my sons Karl and Zane in school to know how they're doing academically and be sure they're representing the culture well."

See his post below

Yul Eochie's pictures with his two sons spark reactions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

rosasresources:

"Yul, don't replace your family. The children and your wife May need to heal. Stop the Internet mess heal yourself and your family and move on. It's the best for all involved and May nation will rest."

chii_fi_wa:

"Blood is thicker than water.your doing well by being present in your children s lives.keep up the good work.they need you more than any woman."

forsmanchristabel:

"AWEMSOME... CUTE FATHER WITH CUTE SONS.. @yuledochie GOD WILL CONTINUALLY PROTECT YOU GUYS.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

lolalawal33:

"The irresponsible father's always do show off of their kids as if they are the ones cater for them... zukwanike yul,I Kno say na may dey cater for them it's wen cultural day don finish,u struggle to snap wit them.."

ahanauche:

"Chai Imagine yul that once had a happy family, now he needs to go visit his children in school to strike a pose and snap for the gram. What a finished Man. It will not be well with Judy. kaii."

iam_angel4life:

"Shebi your own fatherly care starts and end in school ni? Go home you said no na to dey explain every move you make. Oya nah you go explain tire!"

Yul Edochie bursts out in excitement on meeting 2baba

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie warmed the hearts of many with his recent link-up with famous Afropop singer Innocent Iidbia, fondly called 2baba.

The movie star was visibly excited as he went up the stage to capture a sweet moment with the musician.

The trending clip shared by Yul saw him jump and shout like a happy kid beside 2baba, who was also expressive with his excitement.

Source: Legit.ng