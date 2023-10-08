Nigerian actor Yul Edochie took a break from his hectic schedule to support his children, celebrating their cultural day at school

Not long after he shared pictures from his visit, his second wife, Judy Austin, dropped a message about pretenders

Her post sparked a debate online as netizens assumed she was talking about Yul's visit to his children

An hour after Nigerian actor Yul Edochie shared pictures from his recent visit to his children's school, his second wife, Judy Austin, caused a stir online with a mysterious note.

Legit.ng reported that the filmmaker took time out of his busy schedule to see his children from his estranged wife, May, during their cultural day exhibition at school.

Judy Austin dropped a cryptic message following Yul Edochie's visit to his children's school.

Source: Instagram

Yul flaunted snapshots of him and his two sons as they were all adorned in their native attire to mark their school's cultural day.

An hour after posting photos of his sons, Judy made hers, labelling pretenders "cowards".

"Pretenders are cowards that should be pitied!!!".

See her post below

Judy Austin's post sparks reactions online

Netizens had questions for Judy as they assumed her cryptic post was because her husband spent time with his children from May.

See what Netizens said:

official_mhiz_tiwa:

"Waiting u dey try talk nah say May dey pretend jealousy Jealousy."

ijaypumpin:

"Coming from someone that was shifting pant codedly with another woman's gbola ."

gloria_kolle:

:So you mean Yul shouldn't visit his children again right? What will you now do if he decides to visit first wife and post the pictures."

deborah.iheoma:

"Leave Edochie family alone Hanty Judy Austin ."

the_bell_sisters_kids_store:

"Westin happen again. You and who dey quarrel."

abemof :

"Because your concubine decided to post his real children from his legitimate wife today, your body dan dey pepper you, your mind no go touch ground se."

kosinenenene:

"How many people are you fighting now consider your mental health o."

