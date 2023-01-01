Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel showed appreciation to his team members as he ushered in the new year

The singer and his crew literally flew into 2023 as he shared a video of almost everyone knocked out as they travelled on a private jet

Different hilarious reactions followed the video as many people called out Kizz Daniel's bouncer for daring to sleep

For Buga crooner Kizz Daniel and his crew, they were in the air when the world ushered in the year 2023.

To appreciate his guys for all they do for his brand, the singer shared a video from their moment on the jet.

Kizz Daniel shares video of crew on private jet Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Almost everyone except for about two people were knocked out and slept deeply like kids in different positions covered with blankets.

Kizz went around the cabin as he showed his men, even his bouncer was not left out of the slumber party.

"Na so we fly enter 2023 literally..I love you guys. Happy new year team Flyboy Inc/Vado Nation. This is our year of plentiful."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kizz Daniel's video

_kriss.ads:

"Na me be that guy wey no dey sleep"

omotoyosipatricia:

"AwwwHappy new year ❤️"

philipowohofficial:

"Why that bouncer go they sleep sir❤️❤️"

mimilake7474:

"Wake up , wake up...collect your money ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

skido_vibes:

"Even bouncer don sleep ooo"

crazeclown:

"VADO Give us more this year we no fit tire for your songs ‍♂️"

qozan__:

"Happy new year boss ….. Jetted into the new yearrr!!!! #RTID"

i_am_bourne_jay_cookies:

"The Bouncer"

igbanda_1:

"Hope say pilot sef neva sleep too ?"

juan_unusual:

"So that bouncer dey sleep sef ?!e no suppose sleep sha."

Source: Legit.ng