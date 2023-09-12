Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD has opened up on the struggles of staying faithful in marriage

During a recent interview with Teju Babyface, the movie star spoke on how married men are the targets of some women

RMD also likened women to Delilah and Jezebel in the bible as he explained how they can cause a married man to fall

Popular Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is now trending online after saying that being a faithful married man is hard.

The movie star shared his thoughts on married men cheating while speaking on comedian Teju Babyface’s podcast.

According to RMD, being faithful is especially hard for the people in the entertainment industry like him because once they are married, they become targets. Not stopping there, the movie star likened women to Jezebel and Delilah in the bible because they come prepared.

Mixed reactions as actor RMD says staying faithful is hard while likening women to Jezebel and Delilah. Photos: @mofedamijo, @tejubabyfaceoyelakin

Source: Instagram

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Being faithful is hard because if you’re in the kind of line of work that we are in, it’s very hard because everyone of us that is married, we are the target. I mean look at how women are, how can you escape it? Women are like Delilah, they are like Jezebel! They prepare. And the only way you can perpetuate the real intentions of the enemy is to constantly aim at the image of God or the symbol of authority in any home, you shoot it down, it’s like being a general, a commander in a battlefield, you drop him and the battalion scatters.”

Your wife has to understand - RMD

Still speaking on married men cheating, RMD reiterated that it is difficult to stay faithful and it would get to a point that the wife has to be made aware of what she is up against.

He said:

“It’s very difficult, you have to get to a point where your wife understands what she’s up against as well because if your wife is not up to speed on what she’s up against, then your flanks would be left open."

RMD explained that a woman who is made aware of the challenges her man is facing will protect her man and even if he falls sometimes, she will help to pick him up.

“She will protect her man, he will fall sometimes and fall really bad but she has to be able to help to pick the man up”, he said.

RMD then went ahead to speak on modern women who might not be willing to forgive their man when he falls. According to him, they do not understand the roles they have to play and they are not grounded.

The actor also noted that it’s important for a man to be remorseful because the wife will be able to see that he is taking responsibility.

See the videos below:

Reactions as RMD explains how being faithful in marriage is hard

Richard Mofe-Damijo’s explanation on how it’s hard to stay faithful to one’s wife as someone in the entertainment industry caused a huge buzz on social media. While a number of men agreed with him, some women pointed out that wives also face temptations and being disciplined is a choice.

Read some of their comments below:

motola.o:

“And it’s married women too that do not face temptation.. Lol men sha .. They will give every excuse under the book. Just be a disciplined person man or woman! Shikena!”

the_vendorbrown:

“Even we married women get asked out alot, one even told me married women are sweeter to date, above all, make sure you have self control.”

omoge_jazzy:

“There is no Delilah or Jezebel without the men that gave them power.”

hola.bissy:

“This is such a negative narrative to put out there. Referring to women as Delilah & Jezebel who target married men is such a reckless & thoughtless statement. Stop blaming women for your lack of discipline & restraint. Cheaters (men or women) will cheat.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“No lies detected sir especially if you’re an entertainer… They come very prepared ready to devour! Only strong discipline & fear of God won’t make you fall! How they desire men who they know are already taken is what baffles me, single man will be there, they don’t want, it’s that happily married man they use all their energy to show green light! Obirin .”

callmiifexco:

“On a serious note, to be a faithful man is not hard. Truth be told!! To be a faithful husband will safe you money, strength, peace of mind. Troubles and sanity. You’ll get home tired and throw your phones on the table and sleep so well without worrying about your wife going through them. This is coming from RMD so y’all will agree with him and bash me on this. No !!”

therealsophiamba:

“They want to turn this conversation to battle of the genders. He is sharing his perspective as a man and you’re saying men are not disciplined. Are women disciplined? It’s not a gender thing. When will you guys get it? Both men and women have serious issues. They both lie, cheat, steal and do all sorts of terrible things. Everybody should face their front and fix themselves. Oh wait, only Jesus fixes.”

alarapesaheed:

“These words from Pops RMD are deep, witty, reflective, intriguing and inspiring! Twale ❤️.”

ayodeji_adeyanju01:

“Absolutely Brilliant ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Two Legends in a Diamond Ring!! If you know, you know.”

Tim_impact:

“When legends speak... We keep quiet and listen... RMD.”

iamkenniajose:

“This is gold!”

RMD, others inducted into Oscars Academy

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and Kunle Afolayan have been inducted into the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, responsible for the Oscars.

The two icons made the list in addition to the renowned filmmakers C.J Obasi and Jade Osiberu, who make up part of the 398 new members of the international body.

RMD took to social media to announce that it was a good birthday present as he was set to add a new age in July.

Source: Legit.ng