The National Open University of Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive education as 56 inmates were listed among over 24,000 graduates for its 15th convocation

The university expanded access to learning through its distance education model, enabling inmates and other underserved groups to complete academic programmes

The Vice-Chancellor stated that the initiative supported rehabilitation and reintegration, presenting education as a pathway to rebuild lives after incarceration

The National Open University of Nigeria has restated its drive to widen access to higher education, with 56 inmates from correctional centres set to graduate during its 15th convocation.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Uduma Uduma spoke in Abuja on Tuesday ahead of the ceremony. He described the programme as a deliberate effort to promote inclusion and offer second chances through learning.

Officials of the National Open University of Nigeria addressed journalists ahead of the 15th convocation in Abuja.

Source: Original

Inclusive learning reaches correctional centres nationwide

The convocation is scheduled for April 18 and will take place across the university’s study centres. A total of 24,575 students will graduate, including inmates who have completed their academic programmes while in custody.

“The inmates are among the 24,575 students graduating at the ceremony, reflecting the university’s broad reach and inclusive approach to learning, which ensures that education remains accessible to diverse groups across Nigeria,” he said.

Uduma said the initiative aligns with the institution’s belief that “no human being is beyond redemption.” He added that access to education remains a right regardless of personal circumstances.

Education as tool for rehabilitation and reintegration

He explained that the Open and Distance Learning system has enabled the university to deliver courses within correctional facilities. This approach removes barriers linked to location and social status.

“For us, it is not just about awarding certificates; it is about restoring dignity, rebuilding identity and reaffirming humanity.

“The inclusion of inmates aligns with NOUN’s broader mandate of widening access to education and ensuring that no segment of society is excluded.

“The initiative demonstrates how education can serve as a tool for rehabilitation and reintegration, offering inmates a pathway to rebuild their lives after incarceration.

“The success of inmates in the programme underscores the transformative power of knowledge and the need for sustained investment in inclusive education,” he said.

Uduma also noted that the university continues to attract a wide range of learners, including working professionals and women.

Technology drives expansion of flexible education

He said all graduates are expected to participate in the convocation, regardless of location. Certificates will be issued immediately after the ceremony as part of efforts to improve service delivery.

The vice-chancellor commended staff and partners for supporting the university’s nationwide operations. He urged stakeholders, including the media, to continue promoting initiatives that expand access to education.

UI beats UNILAG to emerge best

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s highest-ranked university in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, overtaking several long-standing competitors across the country.

Results released on Thursday, January 22, on the Times Higher Education website placed UI in the 801 to 1000 global band, making it the top-ranked Nigerian institution in the latest edition.

Source: Legit.ng