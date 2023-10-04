Martins Vincent Otse, better known by his alias VeryDarkMan, has reacted to Naira Marley's arrest

In a trending video, VeryDarkMan claimed there was no evidence online about Naira Marley physically touching the late Mohbad

The upcoming activist further added that only eyewitnesses like DJ Splash, Lil Smart, and Bella Shmurda can help in the call for justice

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Popular singer Naira Marley's return and arrest have continued to stir different reactions on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian police, in an update, revealed Naira Marley had been arrested for investigation.

VeryDarkMan says only eyewitnesses can help Mohbad get justice. Credit: @verydarkblackman @nairamarley @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a reaction to Naira Marley's arrest, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, has shared his take in a trending video.

According to VeryDarkMan, there is no evidence online about the Marlian label boss physically touching Mohbad.

He said that the evidence against Naira Marley was a viral video where Mohbad said his former label boss should be held accountable if anything happened to him.

VeryDarkMan, in the video, added that eyewitnesses like Bella Shmurda, Lil Smart, and DJ Splash were the only ones who could help get justice for the late Mohbad.

The activist claimed there could be others involved in Mohbad's death, while Nigerians were focusing on Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

He said:

"As of now there is no evidence online about Naira Marley physically touching that boy. Secondly, there is only one video where Mohbad said if anything happened to him they should hold Naira Marley. On everything, everyone has been saying about Naira Marley there is no evidence. It is time for eyewitnesses to come out. it is not by online sentiment."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to VeryDarkMan's claims about evidence against Naira Marley

See some of the comments below:

olaeduu:

"This one likes attention.. taa gbafuo."

yourm.ariam:

"This guy sounds daft!!! Does he think we are fools to bring every evidence online? Lol. Na people wey Dey support you no normal."

popson200:

"This guy really want justice but Emotion and sentiment don blind most of una to see d truth."

jeffryprettypretty:

"My own be say, who is this guy supporting? cause he doesn't looks like someone that is supporting Mohbad tho, just saying respectfully."

Naira Marley announces his return

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Naira Marley, in a post, informed the public and Lagos state police of his return.

The Marlian boss, who confirmed his arrival in Lagos, said he would be helping the police in their investigation.

Reacting, someone said:

"This country sha get money I mean plenty money and know people cuz his confidence is on another level."

Source: Legit.ng