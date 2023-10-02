Big Brother Naija All Stars Doyin stole the spotlight at the reality TV finale on Sunday, October 1

The podcaster was captured celebrating the victory of her dear friend, Ilebaye, alongside the Gen Z baddie's mother

Their joy was palpable as they danced, and the sweet moment was beautifully captured in a selfie video by Doyin

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

BBNaija All Stars Doyin became a topic of discussion after a video of her at the reality TV show's finale went viral.

The podcaster was seen in the company of the show's winner, Ilebaye, and her mother as she joined them to celebrate the newest blessing in their lives.

Doyin and Ilebaye’s mum had a sweet moment Credit: @officialdoyin, @ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

Doyin, overjoyed with her friend's triumph, expressed her happiness by dancing with the Gen Z baddie's mother while filming a selfie video of the joyful moment.

Legit.ng previously reported that the two housemates had a back-and-forth friendship while on the show and tried to patch things up after Doyin left.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video below:

Doyin's dance with Illebaye's mum sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions to the video below:

____heemat:

"Eye service."

wendys_tee:

"Am so happy to see her happy. Mehn we did."

lizzyorkar4:

"Doyin anywhere wey belle face."

modeldeee:

"Congratulations baby girl .... I am so happy for you .After all bully, draggin, all sort of said nonsense. God is bigger than the . Grace Grace Grace,that is ur story girl Congratulations Ilebaye."

busayo_2000:

"Doyin campaigned for Ilebaye all week, mind you, Ilebaye tendered a big apology to Doyin this week but Ya’all mad and insane, those 2 girls were friends since first week and got separated by the housemate maybe you people want Doyin to be crying."

its_katchy:

"Doyin should shift respectfully."

the_prettyonomhen:

"Doyin na that typical Yoruba girl wey our parents warn us about. Anywhere wey belle face."

Ike brags about Ilebaye’s victory and Mercy’s loss

BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate Ike Onyema has described himself as an orchestrator of God’s plan following Ilebaye’s victory and Mercy’s loss.

The reality TV star was the villain of the highly competitive season that ended on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Ike was one of the people in the house who reportedly bullied Ilebaye, which unknowingly gained her more fans than expected.

Source: Legit.ng