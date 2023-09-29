Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is back in the news after a press statement credited to him went viral online

In the purported Sam Larry statement, it was claimed that Mohbad owed him N2 million for failing to perform at his mother’s remembrance

Screenshots of the alleged Sam Larry statement caused a huge buzz online after it went viral and Nigerians shared their hot takes

Naira Marley’s associate, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry, is trending on social media after he allegedly released a statement explaining what transpired between him and Mohbad.

Screenshots made the rounds on social media of the press statement said to have been from Sam Larry and its content caused a huge online stir.

Nigerians react to Sam Larry's purported press statement claiming that Mohbad owed him N2 million. Photos: @iammohbad, @samlarryy

In the note, Sam Larry’s reason for assaulting Mohbad in a video that recently went viral was explained among other things.

Mohbad owed me N2 million

The statement explained that Sam Larry had given Mohbad N2 million two years ago to perform at his mother’s annual remembrance concert in Ikorodu but he failed to show up and when he challenged him about it, the singer claimed to have not been feeling fine.

According to the note, Sam Larry asked Mohbad for a refund but the singer claimed that he lost his phone and money after the NDLEA raided where he was staying so he was broke.

The statement revealed further that Sam Larry later heard Mohbad was shooting a music video somewhere close to his house and he went there to ask for his money before an argument ensued and one of the singer’s friends promised that the money would be refunded.

Sam Larry allegedly claimed in the statement that he later traveled to Kenya to find a new African musician to perform at his mother’s annual remembrance and he has been away since August 20, even before Mohbad died.

Read the full statement below:

Nigerians react to Sam Larry’s purported statement claiming Mohbad owed him N2 million

The viral press statement allegedly from Sam Larry soon got many Nigerians talking. A number of netizens noted that the claims were all lies.

Read some of their reactions below:

investor__beejay:

“2 years ago ,your money de label hand not mohbad.”

Tigerrlily___:

“He can’t be owing you money and still write a petition against you for assault.”

queenettecouture:

“Jesuuuuuu !!!! You’re lying on the dead your mind no go touch ground.”

jewelbaby500:

“Una no sabi lie sef you paid an artist who is under a record label directly Abi . Dey play.”

24th_styling:

“This is laughable…Absurd !”

Khadijahofficial:

“It is well if only there’s a way thunder can strike some people a hundred and one times over for every single lie; e for sweet wella!”

declutter_sistah_ph:

“He was in Kenya to look for an act to perform at his mother’s remembrance? What will the person sing ? Parte after parte after parte of all the acts we have in Nigeria he went to Kenya.”

Neh_yeh:

“I wish the dead could speak. Everybody just Dey lie.”

tigerrlily___:

“The police said you were invited and you honored the invitation but mohbad didn’t show up. A statement must have been written. The police has to come confirm this your statement and the o e written earlier.”

thefirstmaya:

“Ahhh! Was that video shoot not in June? Account balance video was sh*t in June Was Mohbad on cornrows in 2021?? FEAR GODDDDDD!”

Mimimakay_official:

“This man is not smart. This statement implicated him the more. Thank you to your lawyer who is part of imolenization. Cause this one no follow.”

Portable warmly welcomes Sam Larry back to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable joined many other netizens to react after controversial personality, Sam Larry, returned to the country.

Sam Larry’s return sparked a huge online reaction and Portable shared a video on his Instagram page as he shared his thoughts on it.

Portable started out his video with a welcome message to Sam Larry. The Zazu Zeh crooner asked the controversial personality if he arrived safely. Not stopping there, he went ahead to react to the Police PRO, Ben Hundeyin’s post about Sam Larry helping with the investigation.

