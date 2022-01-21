Popular influencer Ama Reginald got people talking with the lavish 22nd birthday party she threw on January 19

Despite the truckload of money the young lady made at her party, a friend of hers decided to buy her a house as a gift

Reginald took to social media with a photo of the house which is being painted as she thanked her friend

Ama Reginald is perhaps one of the youngest homeowners in Lekki Lagos and she has taken to social media to flaunt her new property.

The Nigerian brand influencer who threw a lavish star-studded 22nd birthday party on January 19 made the announcement on her Instagram page.

Ama Reginald flaunts new house on social media Photo credit: @ama_reginald

According to Reginald, the house was bought and given to her as a gift by a dear friend of five years.

"Y’all my friend @bo_hairs freaking got me a house !!! What !!! How ? Why ? I’m overwhelmed I’m beyond shocked !!!! It’s been 5years of amazing friendship!! Forever to go ❤️ I love you so much !! A lekki landlady at 22? Extra choke !!!! Y’all please help go thank @bo_hairs !!!!"

See the post below:

Nigerians react

djdimplenipple:

"Congratulations ama ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ more to come."

mjohnofficial_:

"@bo_hairs ✌️✌️The Bo of Africa!!!!❤️❤️❤️ Thank you!"

eze___20:

"More open doors will com ❤️ Am so happy for you @ama_reginald."

beingkourt:

"Congratulations Babyyyyyt❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ada_christabel:

"Nah this kind friends I want oocongratulationsE choke."

traciee_xo:

"E CHOKKEEEEEE. Congratulations my boo❤️"

the_real_mirabel2:

"Wawww congratulations baby girl."

onlylove_737:

"@ama_reginald Woman Dey chase clout Abeg….your friend buy you a house for fun ?..people do anything for the gram "

