Former Marlian dancer Lil Smart got many excited on his behalf as he shared his testimony for leaving Naira Marley's record label

Due to Mohbad's death, Naira Marley's ex-protege, Lil Smart, took to social media to announce that life has been better since his exit from the controversial entertainment group

As previously reported by Legit.ng, various video clips surfaced online depicting that the late artist faced mistreatment while under Naira's management

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Former Marlian dancer Lil Smart has sparked reactions online over his candid observation made since he left Naira Marley's music label.

Following the tragic demise of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, an ex-signee under the Marlian House, Lil Smart took to social media to announce that life has been at its best since he left the controversial record label.

Dancer Lil Smart informs Nigerians on his growth since he left Naira Marley's entertainment group Credit: @zinoleesky, @lilsmart, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng reported that several clips emerged online showing how the departed artist was bullied while under Naira Marley's watch.

Smart's recent testament on leaving Marlian House was apparently inspired by the humiliating scenarios that allegedly led to the death of Mohbad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his video, Smart claimed he has become healthy and good-looking compared to Zinolesky, who is still signed under the record label.

He went on to assert that he is now doing well financially, as opposed to when he was still at Marlian House.

Watch the video below

Lil Smart's video about Naira Marley sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

judith_bubbles:

"But that’s true ooo. Look at Mohbad’s pictures when he was with them and when he left.. you would see the difference paaa. He was looking very handsome when he left the label."

adeoluolatomide:

"No be lie. Someone said "slimming tea don cast, if you wan lose weight join marlian music".

egoumez:

"So in a nutshell they should change the record label name to Marlian Slimming Records slimming tea ."

a1_honeyed:

"lil smart shaa rora, we never see justice for moh, abeg no add to our problem."

ovieoftoronto:

"No lies tho … Zino is not healthy . All the money he is making for the record label is not even keeping him in good shape . No house or rumoured Ferrari in his name .. So what does he really own or what is he benefiting?"

ablessoo:

So Marlian music na weight loss company.

janetogar111:

"Na only this boy know Wetin him eyes see."

Is Kwam1's daughter Naira Marley's lawyer?

The tribute by Nigerian Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam1 or K1 De Ultimate, to the late singer Mohbad has sparked heated reactions online.

Giving a speech at his coronation ceremony in Ijebu, the Fuji star mentioned that Nigeria had many talented artists and sadly lost one recently, as he acknowledged Mohbad's vocal skills.

A video of his touching tribute recently made the rounds on social media as netizens stirred up more controversies.

Source: Legit.ng