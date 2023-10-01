The Big Brother Naija All Stars show comes to an end today, October 1, and the housemates partied one last time

On Saturday, September 30, Biggie threw an independence-themed party and surprised the finalists by bringing in their evicted colleagues

Cee C and Ilebaye jumped around and screamed at the top of their lungs on sighting Doyin, Ike, Frodd and others

The Big Brother Naija finalists briefly reunited with their former colleagues at their final party on Saturday, September 30.

As Cee C, Mercy, Cross, Ilebaye, Pere and Adekunle prepared to party, they were pleasantly surprised.

Shouts of excitement rocked the air as the All Stars housemates set eyes on one another at the party arena.

Cee C and Ilebaye were the most dramatic on the dancefloor; they screamed and jumped around as they rejoiced at the sight of their favourites.

Pere and Cross also joined in the excitement drama as the evicted housemates reciprocated the contagious excitement.

The final party was independence-themed to celebrate the anniversary of Nigeria's 63rd independence.

The clip sparked mixed reactions online, and many people queried Whitemoney's absence at the party.

