A throwback video of the Mohbad having a special father-and-son moment with baby boy Liam Light has gone viral on social media

In the short but heartwarming clip, Mohbad was seen with son strapped to his back like a mother would

The video calls amid calls for a DNA test to be conducted on the late singer's son, which has remained a heated topic on and off social media

As Nigerians and music lovers outside the country continue to mourn the late singer Mohbad, who passed on at 27 on September 12, a heartwarming video of the former Marlian signee and his son Liam Light has popped up online.

The late singer, who was on daddy's duty, was seen in the short clip with his baby boy strapped to his back with a wrapper.

Old video of Mohbad and his family in the kitchen. Credit: @iammohbad

His wife, Wunmi, was also seen playfully holding his arm while they were in the kitchen.

Watch the video below shared by blogger Tunde Ednut below:

This comes as some Nigerian netizens called for a DNA test to be conducted on Mohbad's son after millions were donated to the late singer's family by prominent people in the country.

Netizens react to old video of Mohbad and his son

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

priscillia_oluchi_:

"Dude was literally just perfect all round. We didn’t even have to know to him in person to conclude that he was just a cool headed guy."

misstylove:

"He was an amazing Dad."

hairby_eni:

"Just when he was to experience the joy of fatherhood ,then his gone . Every video of him just scattered my heart for him . Rip."

nellyjosephofficial:

"And unreasonable people are tell the wife to do DNA. Some people are really s*ck."

dorkhairbeauty:

"You were a good father."

priscamovin:

"Mohbad loved his family may he keep resting."

