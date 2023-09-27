Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is a mum of two beautiful boys, and she recently shared her experience going about with them

Sharing stunning photos generously showing off her curves, she revealed that is her go-to outfit as a mum of two boys

Fans of the actress in the comment section agreed with her, and some of them also shared their experiences with their kids

Billionaire wife Regina Daniels has shared her hack to staying well covered anytime she is out with her two sons, Munir and Khalifa.

In a recent post on her page, the actress revealed she never goes out without wearing trousers.

According to her, boys will drive one crazy outside while playing, and there is no room to look like a princess.

Sharing proof, the mum of two gave fans several photos of herself dressed in jeans, which generously showed off her curves.

Her caption read:

"As a boy mum, never go out with the kids without wearing trousers …. Ha !!!! Because boys will just make you go nuts in public ‍♀️ and you wouldn’t wanna be going nuts and looking like a princess ….Who can relate ? Except it happens to only me which I highly doubt ‍♀️‍♀️"

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' post

The actress' post got her fans and colleagues sharing their experiences, with most gushing over her beauty and shape.

prankhottiee:

"Two baby and looking this in this life have money o ❤️ Regina way or kanayo way before December."

brodashaggi:

"I go still born boys, make dem do their worst … No dey fear person"

simeon.delight:

"Money is the fastest medicine to glowing body and healthy life"

queenreginadesigns:

"Even as a girl mum, don’t go out with kids wearing a dress "

latest_blessing:

"I swear down, not only you oo but not just boy. But boys and girls. Especially a boy and a girl "

ulo__diamond:

"Boys will always be boys especially when they’re within their terrible 2’s, wear heels at your own risk too"

b.o.d__republic:

"Beauty overload "

iam.fisayo:

"You look soo good! "

