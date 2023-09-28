Funke Akindele’s elder sister, Abimbola, and the actress' ex-husband, JJC Skillz, go way back

Just recently, Abimbola was seen praising JJC Skillz at an event as she revealed that they have known each other for a long time

Funke's sister, who introduced JJC to the actress, described him as her guy for life

Top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’s big sister, Abimbola, recently met with the movie star’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz, at a movie premiere.

Funke and JJC Skillz recently premiered their new TV show, She Must Be Obeyed, despite them no longer being a couple, and it was a huge occasion.

Funke Akindele's elder sister and JJC Skillz were together at a movie premiere. Photos: @neeceebosslady

Source: Instagram

The actress’ elder sister, Abimbola, aka @neeceebosslady, shared a video on her Instagram page of herself with JJC Skillz at the event.

Unknown to many, the actress' elder sister was the one who introduced JJC to Funke Akindele. In the video from the movie premiere, Abimbola was heard gushing over how she and JJC have known each other from way back.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Funke’s sister described JJC Skillz as her guy for life, saying they have known each other since around 2006.

She hugged the music producer as they blew air kisses to each other. See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions trail video of Funke Akindele’s sister with JJC Skillz

The footage of Funke Akindele’s elder sister’s interaction with JJC Skillz at the movie premiere got some netizens talking. They praised the maturity between both families.

Read some of their comments below:

hollaeeday:

“This life get money, ur level of understanding & maturity will not be high.”

tunraytaiwo_rukayat:

“Sebi we dey tok am ‍♀️ NO fight other people's battle.. Love ur heart Sis.”

bolaji.lara:

“I just love this family maturity and vibe. No dull moment.”

olokobukola:

“Your heart is beautiful.”

haryoryhemie:

“Awwnn sista like no other.”

simply_layo:

“No bad blood .”

sarafina2109:

“Love the Akindeles.”

funkkyceleb:

“I love dis ….. God bless you ma.”

queensolaojo:

“Mother to all.”

yetstarr:

“I love this. I pray they get back.”

jaggynation:

“I learn alot from your family but my coconut head and fear of the unknown no go allow me loose guard anytime make dem no go Mohbad me ...life no suppose hard.”

Funke Akindele and ex-husband JJC Skillz dance together at movie premiere

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele and her ex-husband JJC Skillz, were spotted together at the premiere of their new TV show, She Must Be Obeyed.

Recall that in July 2022, JJC had revealed on social media that their marriage of six years had ended despite them sharing twin sons.

A series of videos made the rounds on social media, showing the moment Funke and JJC danced together on the red carpet at the event.

Source: Legit.ng