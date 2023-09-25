Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele were among the celebrities who stormed filmmaker Mo Abudu's directorial debut event

The moviemakers were seen rocking black gowns as they posed for pictures with colleagues at the event

The video, which was shared by skit maker Broda Shaggi has left many gushing as it appeared there is no rivalry between the two stars

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

It seems the supposed rivalry between Nollywood actresses Funke Akindele and Toyin only exists among their fans as a recent clip of the two bonding like sisters at filmmaker Mo Abudu's directorial debut event.

In a video from the event, which took place in Lagos over the weekend, Broda Shaggi was spotted with the duo as they embraced each other while posing for pictures with the skit maker.

Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham attend Mo Abudu’s directorial debut party, Credit: @toyin_abraham, @brodashaggi @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Broda Shaggi wrote:

"Beautiful night with beautiful people Congratulations @moabudu on your directorial debut."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Fans stunned as Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham link up

See some of the comments that trailed the video below:

rayslimazizi:

"Wow , FUNKE AND TOYIN under the same ROOF and the place no explode . OluwaSeun."

doccydsongbird:

"See aunty funke and Toyin."

oaksewsempire:

"That Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham moment is what we love to see."

high5research:

"Oh my gaddd!! I saw Aunty Funke and Aunty Toyin."

iamkessy_b:

"Funke and Toyin."

mz_prettyeyez_:

"Funke and Toyin I love to see it."

vickki_normal:

"Broda Shaggi did you take a proper picture? Because you just Dey fold like chicken everywhere."

king_chidynma:

"No be you just win award? You don reach another location congratulations."

olabisiatilola:

"Wow love to see Aunty funke and Aunty toyin together."

hypeclassicp:

"Broda Shaggy will always be Broda shaggy."

ibukunola___:

"No serious pictures or video shaggi why."

ridwanullah_phg:

"Everybody loves shaggi."

Funke Akindele and ex-hubby partner in new movie

Legit.ng recently reported that Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz are set to drop a new movie despite their crashed marriage.

Funke shared the official trailer of her new movie, She Who Must Be Obeyed and credited JJC for co-directing it with her.

Reacting, a netizen said:

"JJSkills ?? Hmnnn. Am confused. Something is not adding up."

Source: Legit.ng