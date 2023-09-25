Veteran Nigerian singer K1 de Ultimate trends as clips of him finally coming out from (Ipebi) seclusion after seven days go viral

The famous Fuji artist went into seclusion in preparation for his chieftaincy title as the Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebuland

In some of the clips sighted online, the veteran singer was seen being welcomed back from Ipebi by his family members and many other Ijebu indigenes

After exactly seven days in seclusion, veteran Fuji artist and the Maiyegun of Yorubaland Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, better known as Kwam 1/K1 de Ultimate, finally left Ipebi in Ijebu-Ode.

Clips emerging online showed the veteran singer being welcomed from seclusion by his family members, his wife Emmanuella and several other well-wishers.

Clips of Kwam1 after seven days in Ipebi trends. Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Kwam 1's coronation as Omo Oba Akile

The veteran singer went into seclusion in preparation for his chieftaincy coronation by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Kwam 1 is set to be made that the Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebuland.

In the trending videos, Kwam 1 was seen with his wife Emmanuella performing the dancing rites while making the long walk from his family house in Ojushagbola to the Awujale's palace.

The singer was supported throughout the walk by a large crowd who followed from his family house to the Oba's palace.

See clips from Kwam1's chieftaincy rites below:

See more clips as a massive crowd follows Kwam1 to the Awujale's palace:

Reactions trail Kwam1's return from seclusion

@nurdinkazim:

"Late Subomi Balogun of FCMB, the former Olori Ebi, didn't do all these. These are just noise."

@kehindeojoapata:

"Sooner again, you go dey run Mecca and Medina. Confused people."

@adeyemiganiyu304:

"Hmmmm....mofe saye, mofe saye, mofese duniyan!!!"

@officialkaftan:

"Pls does this mean he is the next king or what?"

@emirate_home:

"To me he’s acting , he as achieved respect and dignity he’s seeking for power that don’t exist."

@abikeadey08:

"It’s the way his wife always stands by his side for me."

@zuliat_:

"Does he not have a show in chicago next week?."

@iamdojah:

"Yoruba culture is different from Christian or Muslim…. We value culture first regardless of whatever religion we practice…. Know this and know peace."

@amina_kontong:

"One leg go dey Islam, another one go dey tradition, another go dey cele. Yoruba people way tire me."

@ayotundeolubiyi:

"Where are those alfa in ilorin? Awon werey! We are only using religion to oppress the poor in this country."

@olamide_kaka:

"What is the significance of this title he got. Would appreciate detailed info."

@oluwaseun_rn:

"Is he not a Muslim?"

@olaoluwilliams:

"Culture over Religion."

Kwam 1 Celebrates His New Chieftaincy Title, Drops a New Song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kwam1 dropped a new song to celebrate his chieftaincy as Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebuland.

K1 de Ultimate was appointed as the new Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebu after his predecessor, Otunba Subomi Balogun, the founder of the Nigerian bank FCMB, passed away.

Otunba Subomi Balogun was the Olori Omo Oba for nearly two decades before his passing earlier this year.

