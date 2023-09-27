Victor Osimhen trended on social media as the Italian club Napoli he is signed to trolled him on TikTok

This was after the Nigerian football missed a late penalty during Napoli's match vs Bologna on Sunday

Napoli trolling Osimhen on TikTok has sparked reactions from many Nigerians, including skit maker Pastor Remote and singer Timaya

Popular skit maker and content creator Pastor Remote joined other Nigerians on social media to express their disappointment at Italian Serie A champions Napoli for trolling Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen on their TikTok handle.

The reason behind Napoli's video comes after Osimhen missed a penalty during their weekend game against Bologna, which ended in a goalless draw.

While the club has since deleted the video, it has continued to spark reactions with a recent report revealing Osimhen was set to take legal action against the Italian club.

Watch the viral video that has since been deleted on the club's TikTok page below:

Following the clubs' action, Osimhen has deleted pictures of him in Napoli's shirt on his Instagram page.

Pastor Remote, others react as Napoli trolls Osimhen

The skit maker, in a comment on Osimhen page's page, wrote:

iamremote:

"God can actually pun!sh the whole Napoli sha."

See a screenshot of his comment below:

See singer Timaya's tweet below:

See other comments below:

iam__mohan__updy:

"You deserve a better club."

bykeez_tfs:

"You deserve better! baller! We Dey with you."

westboy_8:

"Come to Madrid,You will be appreciated and supported no matter what."

olumide__1

"You deserve a better not a sht club like Napoli that hardly collect their league since over 20years now that’s why aren’t collecting any trophy this season."

Osimhen plays football with Peter Okoye, others

Peter Okoye left many gushing over pictures and videos of him hanging out with football stars Victor Osimhen and Paul Ebere.

The singer, a friend of Osimhen, was seen playing football with him on a pitch in Banana Island.

Hailing Peter, a fan wrote:

"It's amazing how MrP could be with a group of youngins, old folks."

