Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi, has now imitated billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu, in one of his new videos

Bovi dressed up like the Nigerian billionaire and copied his walking steps among other things

The comedian’s video soon drew a reaction from Tony Elumelu as well as other netizens who shared their interesting takes

Top Nigerian comedian, Bovi, has caused a stir with his latest video where imitated billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the humour merchant shared a video of himself dressed up in Elumelu’s signature black suit with a red tie and red stocks paired with black leather shoes.

Tony Elumelu reacts to video of Bovi mimicking him.

Not stopping there, Bovi was also seen walking with an entourage of women dressed up in corporate outfits as they stepped into an office with people already waiting to meet them.

Despite Bovi not pointing out that he was imitating Tony Elumelu, a number of netizens in his comment section already noted the similarities between them.

Tony Elumelu reacts as Bovi imitates him

It did not take long for the billionaire businessman to react to Bovi’s video. Elumelu seemed very amused by the clip going by the number of laughing emojis he dropped in the comment section.

Nigerians react as Bovi mimics Tony Elumelu

Other fans of the comedian also took to his comment section to share their interesting thoughts. Read some of their reactions below:

thedorathybachor':

“ you should be arrested for this. That’s no my Owen.”

demo__uk:

“This one na Odumodu, no be Elumelu.”

omonioboli:

“Brethren!!! They will soon arrest you.”

powedeawujo:

“It’s the scarf for me, too apt!”

tolubally:

“So accurate.”

stevebabaeko:

“Bovi you are stepping on a big TOE here.”

somachichrisasoluka:

“LMAOOO! This is hilarious.”

artlivesphotography:

“Ah no even think am twice to know say na Uncle Tony.”

mazi_okwudilichukwu:

“This one na Tony Belubelu.”

14zeroseven:

“That's a very Tony walk!”

yinkaleo:

“Only the pack 6 muscles were missing .”

How Tony Elumelu reacted after Bovi tried to steal his identity with AI

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bovi stirred hilarious reactions with a video of him attempting to use Artificial Intelligence to steal an identity.

In the funny episode, Bovi attempted to transfer entrepreneur and billionaire Tony Elumelu's wealth to himself as he tried different passwords until he managed to get it right.

However, while the wealth was being transferred to Bovi, the AI told the comedian his account couldn't take up the massive wealth.

Source: Legit.ng