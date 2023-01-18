Comedian Bovi has shown his fans and colleagues that he never forgets things no matter how long ago it was

Bovi shared a screenshot of his conversation with a friend who needed N500k to complete his house rent

The comedian reminded his friend of a N25k favour in 2011, that he borrowed him for a flight ticket

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi made it clear to a friend that he would not get a N500k loan if he did not repay his past debt.

The comedian shared a screenshot of his chat with his friend as he asked for N500k to complete his house rent.

Bovi stirs reactions as he reminds friend of N25k debt Photo credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Bovi made it clear that he would not help his fiend if he did not pay back the N25k he borrowed in 2011 for flight ticket.

The comedian also dropped a memo for everyone, a reminder that he never forgets favours.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Bovi's chat

matildafrancis_:

"I agree with Bovi. People will borrow from you and suddenly develop amnesia until they need to borrow again."

lingeriebytemmy:

"Bovi one chilled coke for youso many people think they can alws use you as they please."

zhi_amaka:

"Facts! If I borrow you money once and you refuse to pay back, I'll let it go. But dem no born you well to come back again. No matter how small the previous debt was, shishi I no go give you!"

kaybabycute:

"Next time remember to pay back . Na me be this."

samueltruthfinder:

"Age doesn’t define maturity. Why bring it on social media."

uniquestellp:

"He should pay his debt. See now , it has turned around to bite him. The little things that really matters."

uzoma_alone:

"Iol but somehow you treat people how they treat you ...Bovi did the right thing but bringing it out here is a. Wrong idea."

Bovi drops price list for events as MC and comedian

Popular comedian Bovi is not playing with his money this year and to drive his point home, the comedian dropped his latest price list.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the comedian announced that his burial jokes will now cost 50k, while his wedding and birthday jokes will go for 100k and 70k respectively.

The most expensive joke on the list, end of year will cost 200k while product launch was billed at 150k.

Source: Legit.ng