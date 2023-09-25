Veteran Nigerian actor, Suara, with real name Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi, is dead

The sad news was broken online by the movie star’s daughter on behalf of their family

A number of the late actor’s fans and other movie lovers were thrown into mourning over the tragic news

Popular Nollywood actor, Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi, better known as Suara, is dead.

One of the late actor’s children, Aderoju Adeyemi, took to social media to announce the sad news to fans.

On her official Instagram page, the late actor’s daughter revealed that Suara died on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Nigerians mourn death of veteran actor Suara. Photos: @aderoju_adeyemi

Source: Instagram

According to her, the late Suara’s family is consoled by the fact that their father has gone to rest in the bosom of the lord. The family also asked for some privacy as they continue to mourn the great loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

More details on how the late actor died was not revealed but Suara’s daughter noted that more information would be communicated on burial plans.

See her post below:

The late Suara is well known for starring in many movies including Super Story’s Oh Father! Oh Daughter!

Nigerians mourn actor Suara’s death

The news of actor Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi ‘Suara’s death was met with sadness from many Nigerians. Many of them mourned the passing of the great movie star as they reminisced on some of his movie roles.

Read some of their comments below:

tosin_tuks:

“Rest well sir. I can't forget the role you played in super story O' father o daughter.'”

abibe4luv:

“Nigeria has lost a very good and veteran actor, RIP Baba Suara..”

adetolaolapade:

“RIP legend.”

arsenalkazz:

“Rest in peace legend ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

pelumi878:

“May his soul rest in peace.”

officialbukolafadipe:

“May his soul rest in peace.”

tukem.catering:

“May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

iamteemony:

“Accept my condolences .”

bhussybabee:

“So sorry sis May God console u.”

Actor Charles Granville passes on

In other similar news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian movie industry mourned losing another stalwart, actor and filmmaker, Charles Granville.

A post was shared on Facebook on Saturday, September 23, 2023, by Charles's friend, Umanu Elijah, noting that Charles had finally given up the ghost after years of battling a protracted illness.

Charles was one of the main stars of the popular Africa Magic series Tinsel. According to Elijah, Dr. Granville died on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng