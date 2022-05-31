Popular Nigerian producer, K-Solo, has reacted to another news of problems in singer 2baba’s marriage to Annie Idibia

Taking to Twitter, the music producer placed the fault on 2baba and noted that he is the problem

K-Solo added that the union is not by force and he is tired of seeing 2baba trending over negative things in his marriage

Singer 2baba’s alleged troubled marriage recently drew comments from music producer, K-Solo, on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the producer noted that he was tired of seeing 2baba trend in the news over his marriage problems.

According to K-Solo, the music star is the problem. He went ahead to add that a man takes lasting decisions in his life before problems fester.

K-Solo blames 2baba for the problems in his marriage. Photos: @annieidibia1, @ksoloproduction

K-Solo noted that if the problem is not fixed, the children will grow in the same war. The producer added that a union is not by force and added that a break won’t be bad for the singer.

He wrote:

“I THINK 2FACE IS THE PROBLEM HERE. A MAN TAKEs LASTING DECISIONS IN LIFE, BE IT DEING OR LIVING.

"BECOS WHEN YOU DON’T FIX IT, KIDS GROW IN THE SAME WAR. UNION NO BE FORCE. HATE TO SEE 2 TREND ON WRONG REASONS. A BREAK WON’T BE BAD FOR YOU. “WE WANT TO SEE YOU LIVE LONGER”.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react as K-Solo suggests separation to 2baba over his marriage troubles

Internet users reacted to K-Solo’s post on 2baba’s marriage and a number of them seemed to agree with him. Read what some of them had to say below:

Onyinyechistephen:

“Online in-law has spoken.”

_Aniscooser:

“The most important thing is that, before getting into a relationship, make sure you are going to be with a partner and not a project.”

Fashion_magicblog:

“My own is hope the young ones coming can see the problem that comes from having children from different women, they should all learn.”

Blackgirlmagic_o:

“I hope the lady that's planning to marry Wizkid and Davido can see what Annie is going through rn.”

City_of_urhobo_:

“2baba is not the problem, he got baby mamas wen nor get sense. Always bringing their dirty issues online.”

Hmm.

Annie Idibia blames Instagram glitch

Annie Idibia, in the latest post via her Instastory, has addressed the report that she unfollowed her husband Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, on the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram.

The report revealed that not only did Annie unfollow 2Baba, but she also deleted all pictures of 2baba on her IG page.

Annie, in her statement, has linked this latest action to a simple Instagram glitch as she said she doesn’t understand why people were waiting for bad news.

