Pastor Tunde Bakare has been lambasted over his statement that late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad reaped what he sowed

Some Nigerians who found the statement judgmental said should anything happen to Pastor Bakare, he will be remembered for keeping bad company with looters and corrupt politicians

Another Nigerian said Pastor Bakare should be expecting his reward for associating with the ruling APC

The general overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has come under serious attack by Nigerians for saying late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad reaped what he sowed.

Some Nigerians who were upset with the clergyman’s statement have taken to social media to register their displeasure.

Pastor Tunde Bakare under fire for attacking Mohbad Photo Credits: Pastor Tunde Bakare/Mohbad

Pastor Bakare should expect his reward for associating with APC

An X user (formerly Twitter) Akinwunmi Olumide, @Lumidee120, said Pastor Bakare should also get his reward for associating with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

“If Mohbad's death was his reward for associating with "evil men", I guess Pst. Tunde Bakare should be expecting his reward for associating with APC.”

Church is not a tribunal to pass judgment

Another user @Morris_Monye said the church is not a place to pass judgement on people.

“My correspondence addressed to Pastor Tunde Bakare:

"Supposing that Jesus rendered the same judgement upon the prostitute as Pastor has upon Mohbad, would the prostitute have been inclined to repent from her transgressions?

The Church serves as a sanctuary for individuals who are shattered, wandering, and seeking guidance, not as a tribunal to pass judgment upon them.”

A Nigerian @XBrianDennis, said people will remind Pastor Bakare of bad company with looters and corrupt politicians if anything happens to him.

“Pastor Tunde Bakare keeps bad company with looters and corrupt politicians in APC.

If anything happens to him, we will remind him of the bad company he kept instead of focusing on what happened to him”

“Some in Pastor Tunde Bakare's congregation laughed at the end of that unsavoury rant of his.

The cruelty of the chest-thumpingly righteous, sometimes.

Bakare left Mohbad's other moniker, Imọlẹ️o.

Music's replete with stage names like Mohbad. Tell him.”

Tunde Bakare's actions are even more concerning to me than those of Naira Marley. I, SAMKLEF, was once a member of the Latter Rain Children's Choir in 1993, in one of the branches near Ikare Bus Stop, Agbado Oke Aro.

It deeply troubles me that when some pastors were gaining popularity and the love of the congregation, Tunde Bakare made the decision to shut down all the branches, seemingly to consolidate his control, instructing everyone to attend only the Ikeja branch. This behavior reminds me of the Pharisees that Jesus spoke about in the Bible – they simply rebranded their actions.

I firmly believe that SAMKLEF observes and understands everything that's happening.

Pastor Bakare says Mohbad reaped what he sowed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former presidential aspirant, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has waded into the conversation surrounding the tragic and mysterious demise of the late Nigerian rapper, Ileriolu­wa Aloba, known as MohBad.

During his sermon in Leicester, United Kingdom, at the 2nd an­niversary of The Envoy Nation, Pastor Bakare said the late reaped the reward of his actions while alive.

Police exhume Mohbad’s remains, begin autopsy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have finally exhumed the corpse of the late singer Mohbad.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on X, formerly Twitter, @BenHundeyin.

Hundeyin said the corpse had been exhumed and next is to carry out an autopsy on it.

