Nigerian socialite and Instagram influencer, Berbiedoll, has faced backlash online over late singer Mohbad

The young lady got many people talking after she shared lovely photos of herself in a tribute post to the late music star

Many netizens wondered why she used her photos for the tribute as they accused her of chasing clout

Popular Nigerian influencer, Berbiedoll has now come under fire over her tribute to the late Mohbad on social media.

A candlelight service and memorial was organised for the late musician in the evening of September 21, 2023, and several people turned up to celebrate the music star.

Nigerians react to influencer Berbiedoll's tribute to Mohbad. Photos: @berbiedoll, @iammohbad

Berbiedoll took to her Instagram page to mourn the singer on the day of his memorial by sharing lovely photos and a video of herself accompanied by a sad message for Mohbad.

In the photos, Berbiedoll was seen rocking a cute white top with matching white joggers and sneakers. She also rocked a pair of designer sunglasses while ensuring her cute pink Chanel bag was on display.

Berbiedoll then took to her caption to lament how we had lost a champ and how she wishes RIP meant 'return if possible’.

See a screenshot of her now-edited post below:

Nigerians blast Berbiedoll over her photos to mourn Mohbad

Berbiedoll’s post seemed to anger many Nigerians as they went online to drag her. Some of them could not reconcile her beautiful photos with the sad situation of Mohbad’s death. Others also accused her of clout chasing.

Read some of their comments below:

Lukesoul tweeted:

Adekunle accused Berbiedoll of trying to use the hashtag to trend:

Concra called it fake love:

This tweep said she didn’t want to be caught unfresh:

Collins wondered why she posted her picture for a tribute:

Imaobong_emmanuel:

“It's simple she is attending the candle night.. And that's what she is wearing.”

Zinnysugar:

“My Heart skipped when I saw the picture and before I read the end of her caption. I thought she died. God forbid.”

_mimi.u_:

“If she didn’t y,’ all will still say she didn’t.”

the.alhaji:

“Pretty much the same as most of you who are just doing eye service or chasing clout.”

the_belle_tiwa:

“Some actually went for a fashion show. Some went to snap with celebs. Some went to steal and rob. Some went to mourn.”

commanderr_tom:

“No respect for the dead. Everyone trying to trend .”

Theophyll2:

“Some people are actually not that bright ‍♀️.”

joycejayy:

“They should drag her like I pass my neighbor generator cos Wetin be this? Open yansh dey type rip. Mtchewwwwww.”

