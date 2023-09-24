A Nigerian prophet ignited a wave of reactions after he made an astonishing statement regarding the passing of the late singer Mohbad

In a trending Instagram video, the prophetic figure boldly claimed he has the power to resurrect Imole from the grave

With unwavering confidence, the cleric asserted that he didn't need people to believe in his powers and all he needed was to see the late singer's lifeless body and carry out his duties

Nigerian prophet insists on bringing late singer Mohbad to life Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The prophet asserted with confidence that, if given the chance to access the late singer's lifeless body, he could raise Mohbad from the dead and bring him back to life.

The cleric noted that regardless of whether or not people believe in the God he serves, he would carry out his duties effectively.

See the video below

The prophet's video about bringing Mohbad to life stirs reactions

See how netizens reacted to the trending video:

scoby_19:

"Make them give him a chance ."

_niibrown:

"The world wishes his alive so we can all join our faith together with him. I see this happening nothing is impossible with God."

iam_mykriss_:

"Make dem let him try first and if he no work make dem let am go collect two portion of rice for station and make he collect stew for alagbon."

oyinz_______:

"Pls let’s give him chance to wake him up first."

drsuccessful17:

"Forget make una give this man 1 chance mohbad go wake up cos impossibility Become possible with God #justiceformohbad i believe ✌️."

ollyboi101:

"Make the man first tell us people who kill am then I will believe him and make he first wake his dad and mum wey don die ."

creed_osha_:

"Ah let him have access to the dead body then let see what’s going to happen pls."

Source: Legit.ng